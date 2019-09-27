How to talk with kids about disaster preparedness

September is National Preparedness Month, but it’s important to think year-round about your family’s disaster plans. And while natural disasters can be scary for children to think about, make sure to include the whole family when creating a plan.

“San Diego is at risk for disasters such as earthquakes and California's current wildfires,” says Sharon Carlson, director of emergency preparedness for Sharp HealthCare. “It is important to talk to your children about these risks.”

Carlson shares five tips for talking to children about disaster preparedness.

Explain disaster preparedness in a kid-friendly way

Fires and earthquakes are scary subjects, especially for children who may not fully understand what they are and what to do when they strike. Explain different natural disasters that affect your area in simple terms.

“Allow your children to ask questions and try to provide honest answers using language they understand,” says Carlson.

Take into account your child’s age and level of comprehension when you have these discussions. Then, go over steps for how your family can be prepared.

Explain why

Your message may resonate with kids better if you explain why disaster preparedness is important.

“Let your children know you are doing everything you can to make sure they are safe,” says Carlson. Reassuring your kids in this way will help them play an active role in disaster planning while reducing their fears and anxieties.

Help them learn important information

It’s important that your child knows key information that can help them stay safe. That includes special needs and allergies, which you can also keep on a medical alert bracelet that your child can wear. Carlson also recommends teaching kids their first name, last name and telephone number as soon as they are old enough to remember.

Build a disaster kit together as a family

Creating a preparedness kit with your kids will help them feel safe and ready, while also helping them learn the necessary items when dealing with a disaster.

Here are some items to include in your kit:

• A list of your child’s prescribed medications and extra refills, in the event the pharmacies are closed

• Extra clothing, diapers and formula

• Age-appropriate games, so the kids can have something to do while waiting in a shelter

• At least a gallon of water per person per day, for at least three days

• A supply of nonperishable food for at least three days

• Flashlight

• First-aid kit