Come September, the lazy days of summer give way to back-to-school schedules and bustling morning routines. But for many parents, it can be challenging getting kids back on target for an early rise after much of their summer is spent sleeping in.

According to Dr. Victoria Sharma, medical director of the Sharp Grossmont Comprehensive Sleep Center, kids who sleep in later will likely have the most trouble transitioning back to school schedules.

"Age largely determines how much sleep kids need per night," she says. "Youngsters between ages 6 and 13 need 9 to 11 hours of sleep, while those ages 14 and up should get 8 to 10 hours of shut-eye."

For parents of teens, it may be particularly difficult because this group is also biologically wired to stay up later than most adults. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that 7 out of 10 high school students sleep fewer than 8 hours per night during the week.

But regardless of your child's age, if you're a parent who doesn't have your kids on a consistent sleep schedule yet, there are ways to do so.

To help, Dr. Sharma suggests gradually setting earlier bedtimes and wake-up times a week or two before the start of school. It's also important to follow these tips to help your teens and youngsters get a healthy night's sleep:

Remove devices from the bedroom. Turn off electronics, such as computers, phones and TVs, about an hour before bed and remove them from the bedroom. These devices interfere with the brain's sleep-promoting substances. Implement a nightly wind-down routine. C hoose a peaceful activity before bed, such as reading, to encourage quiet, wind-down time. Create incentives to get out of bed. Schedule morning activities that kids enjoy, such as playing a game or making a breakfast treat, as an incentive to get them out of bed. Keep an eye on pre-bed food and drink choices. Avoid anything caffeinated at least 6 hours before bedtime and avoid high-sugar foods or heavy meals close to bedtime. Steer clear of naps. Discourage midday naps because they can make it harder to fall asleep at night. Stay consistent with sleep times. Try to keep the same bedtime and wake-up schedule on weekends and during breaks to make weekday wake-ups easier.

A successful school year starts long before the first bell rings. Helping kids ease back into healthy sleep habits now can make mornings less stressful, improve focus in the classroom, and set the stage for a strong start to the year.

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