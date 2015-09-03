Come September, the lazy days of summer give way to back-to-school schedules and bustling morning routines. But for many parents, it can be challenging getting kids back on target for an early rise after much of their summer is spent sleeping in.

According to Dr. Victoria Sharma, medical director of the Sharp Grossmont Sleep Disorders Center, kids who sleep in later will likely have the most trouble transitioning to back-to-school schedules. "Age largely determines how much sleep kids need per night. Youngsters between ages 6 and 13 need nine to 11 hours of sleep, while those ages 14 and up should get eight to 10 hours of shut-eye," she says.

For parents of teens, it may be particularly difficult because this group is also biologically wired to stay up later than most adults. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates two-thirds of high school students sleep fewer than eight hours per night during the week.

But regardless of your child's age, if you're a parent who doesn't have their kids back on a sleep schedule yet, there are ways to do so.

To help, Dr. Sharma suggests setting gradually earlier bedtimes and wake-up times a week or two prior to the start of school. It's also important to follow these tips to help your teens and youngsters get a healthy night's sleep: