The first time Rain and Faith Cardoso did hydrotherapy with their newborn daughter, Winter, was a moment they will never forget. It was one of their favorite memories of their time in the hospital, the couple says.

Hydrotherapy, a physical therapy treatment used in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, helps support premature babies’ overall development and well-being. It involves gently immersing babies in warm water to use the buoyancy of the water to support their tiny bodies, simulate life in the womb, and help premature babies feel calmer and more comfortable.

Studies have found hydrotherapy promotes muscle tone and strength, enhances motor skills and coordination, stimulates sensory development, and supports cognitive and neurological growth. The experience also helps babies interact with their parents and caretakers.

“We help support how babies are moving and interacting with their environment,” says Jolene Bode, a NICU physical therapist. “We also teach and guide parents on ways to support their baby’s development while in the NICU, helping establish a strong bond.”

Watch the video above to learn more about Winter, her parents and hydrotherapy in the NICU.