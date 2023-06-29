State-of-the-art healing for newborns

When newborns arrive early or have medical complications, they need a special place to grow and heal. The neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) at Sharp are state-of-the-art environments that provide around-the-clock, lifesaving care for newborns and their families.

The family is an important part of the care for these newborns, and parents are encouraged to hold, change and visit with their babies throughout the day. Our NICUs also feature AngelEye bedside cameras, so parents can securely view baby when away from the hospital.



Specialized staff provide instruction on breastfeeding, caring for fragile newborns and other skills to prepare parents to care for their babies at home. The staff includes physicians and nurses who specialize in neonatology, nutritionists, rehabilitation therapists, lactation specialists, respiratory therapists, social workers and research specialists.

NICU resources

Guide through the NICU experience

This specialized guide from Sharp Mary Birch Hospital (also available in Spanish) provides important information about what to expect as a NICU parent, such as caring for your baby during the first few weeks of life and preparing for your baby’s discharge from the hospital.

Feeding your NICU baby

Learn about establishing your milk supply and other specialized techniques for feeding your newborn in the NICU.

Kangaroo care in the NICU

We encourage you to be as hands on and involved as possible with your baby, even while in the NICU. Learn how to do skin-to-skin contact, also known as kangaroo care.

Newborn and baby care classes and support groups

NICU resources at Sharp Mary Birch At Sharp Mary Birch, we've collected various tools to help you care for your newborn and connect with fellow parents and guardians with babies in the NICU. Read our NICU welcome letter to learn more about our resources for NICU parents. Sharp Mary Birch Support Group

Join our support group every Wednesday from 1 to 2 pm for parents and guardians whose baby is in the NICU. We meet in the NICU, and walk-ins are welcome. Prior to your arrival, please refer to our current visitation guidelines. If you have any questions, please call the Sharp Mary Birch Social Work Department at 858-939-4133.

Sharp Mary Birch NICU Parent Facebook Group

We created a safe place exclusively for current and past NICU parents to support one another. Go to Facebook and search “Sharp Mary Birch NICU Parent Support Group.” Click the “Join Group” button for one of our staff members to confirm your information and grant you access.

NICU to Now

Our support of each NICU family continues far beyond the day they graduate. Please share your NICU to NOW story, including your NICU graduate's growth, milestones and accomplishments with the Sharp Mary Birch NICU community.

Improving outcomes for our tiniest patients

The research and clinical trials conducted at our Neonatal Research Institute lead to innovative treatments and medical practices that improve the health and growth of preterm babies and newborns throughout San Diego County and beyond.

At our Nemeth NICU Follow-up Clinic, preterm babies get specialized follow-up care and assessments that promote growth after leaving the NICU.