Mother looking at newborn with Sharp nurse looking over.

Neonatal intensive care

State-of-the-art healing for newborns

When newborns arrive early or have medical complications, they need a special place to grow and heal. The neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) at Sharp are state-of-the-art environments that provide around-the-clock, lifesaving care for newborns and their families.

The family is an important part of the care for these newborns, and parents are encouraged to hold, change and visit with their babies throughout the day. Our NICUs also feature AngelEye bedside cameras, so parents can securely view baby when away from the hospital.

Specialized staff provide instruction on breastfeeding, caring for fragile newborns and other skills to prepare parents to care for their babies at home. The staff includes physicians and nurses who specialize in neonatology, nutritionists, rehabilitation therapists, lactation specialists, respiratory therapists, social workers and research specialists.

NICU resources

Improving outcomes for our tiniest patients

The research and clinical trials conducted at our Neonatal Research Institute lead to innovative treatments and medical practices that improve the health and growth of preterm babies and newborns throughout San Diego County and beyond.

At our Nemeth NICU Follow-up Clinic, preterm babies get specialized follow-up care and assessments that promote growth after leaving the NICU.

San Diego NICU locations

