Korean seared salmon tacos (recipe)

While tacos don't usually come to mind first when imagining Korean fare, adding an Asian spin brings a beautifully unique flavor, bursting with kimchi and sesame.
These Korean seared salmon tacos host a bevy of health benefits. Salmon is a great source of protein and is rich in omega-3 fats; vitamins A, D, B12 and B3; selenium (a mineral that aids metabolism); zinc; and iron.
“Salmon is a smart option for addressing many health concerns, from improving your heart health to easing menopause symptoms,” says Cordialis Msora Kasago, MA, RDN, a regional nutrition manager for Sodexo, Sharp's strategic partner in food services. “For women especially, salmon has medicinal properties, balancing hormones that could otherwise seem to dictate your life.”
3 tablespoons nonfat, plain Greek yogurt
3/4 teaspoon lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon, plus 1 1/2 tablespoons garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped
Kosher salt, to taste
Ground black pepper, to taste
1 1/2 teaspoons, plus 1/4 cup water
1/4 low-sodium soy sauce
1 1/2 tablespoons sesame oil
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
8 ounces salmon filet, cut into 1-ounce pieces
8 corn tortillas
1/2 cup kimchi
1 cup red cabbage, thinly sliced
1/2 English cucumbers, sliced into 24 thin slices
1/2 cup cilantro leaves
2 teaspoons sesame seeds, toasted
In a small mixing bowl, combine yogurt, lemon juice, 1/8 teaspoon garlic, salt and pepper until well-blended. Using a hand mixer or blender, add 1 1/2 teaspoons water to the mixture. Process until smooth and silky. Cover and place in the refrigerator until ready to use.
In a medium bowl, combine soy sauce, 1/4 cup water, sesame oil, ginger and 1 1/2 tablespoons garlic. Add salmon pieces and stir until salmon is covered with the marinade. Cover and place in the refrigerator for 1 to 4 hours. Drain and discard excess marinade.
Place two pieces of marinated salmon in a hot sauté pan over medium-high heat. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, or until cooked. Serve hot.
As needed, warm tortillas until soft and pliable. Evenly top each tortilla with:
1 tablespoon kimchi
2 tablespoons shaved red cabbage
3 slices cucumber
1 piece salmon
1 1/2 teaspoon lemon garlic crema
1 tablespoon cilantro
1/4 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
Plate tortillas and enjoy immediately.
This recipe is courtesy of Mindful by Sodexo.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Cordialis Msora-Kasago, MA, RDN, is a client executive of food and nutrition services at Sharp HealthCare.
