Korean seared salmon tacos (recipe)

By The Health News Team | May 25, 2023
While tacos don't usually come to mind first when imagining Korean fare, adding an Asian spin brings a beautifully unique flavor, bursting with kimchi and sesame.

These Korean seared salmon tacos host a bevy of health benefits. Salmon is a great source of protein and is rich in omega-3 fats; vitamins A, D, B12 and B3; selenium (a mineral that aids metabolism); zinc; and iron.

“Salmon is a smart option for addressing many health concerns, from improving your heart health to easing menopause symptoms,” says Cordialis Msora Kasago, MA, RDN, a regional nutrition manager for Sodexo, Sharp's strategic partner in food services. “For women especially, salmon has medicinal properties, balancing hormones that could otherwise seem to dictate your life.”

To see a live cooking demonstration of this recipe, and learn how its ingredients can help regulate hormones, register for the Sharp Women’s Health Conference on Saturday, June 24.

Prep time:
15 minutes, plus 1 to 4 hours for marinating
Total time:
1 1/2 hours to 4 1/2 hours
Servings:
4, 2 tacos each

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons nonfat, plain Greek yogurt

  • 3/4 teaspoon lemon juice

  • 1/8 teaspoon, plus 1 1/2 tablespoons garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

  • Kosher salt, to taste

  • Ground black pepper, to taste

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons, plus 1/4 cup water

  • 1/4 low-sodium soy sauce

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sesame oil

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

  • 8 ounces salmon filet, cut into 1-ounce pieces

  • 8 corn tortillas

  • 1/2 cup kimchi

  • 1 cup red cabbage, thinly sliced

  • 1/2 English cucumbers, sliced into 24 thin slices

  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves

  • 2 teaspoons sesame seeds, toasted

Directions

1

Prepare the Lemon Garlic Crema

In a small mixing bowl, combine yogurt, lemon juice, 1/8 teaspoon garlic, salt and pepper until well-blended. Using a hand mixer or blender, add 1 1/2 teaspoons water to the mixture. Process until smooth and silky. Cover and place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

2

Marinate the Salmon

In a medium bowl, combine soy sauce, 1/4 cup water, sesame oil, ginger and 1 1/2 tablespoons garlic. Add salmon pieces and stir until salmon is covered with the marinade. Cover and place in the refrigerator for 1 to 4 hours. Drain and discard excess marinade.

3

Sauté the Salmon

Place two pieces of marinated salmon in a hot sauté pan over medium-high heat. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, or until cooked. Serve hot.

4

Assemble the Tacos and Serve

As needed, warm tortillas until soft and pliable. Evenly top each tortilla with:

  • 1 tablespoon kimchi

  • 2 tablespoons shaved red cabbage

  • 3 slices cucumber

  • 1 piece salmon

  • 1 1/2 teaspoon lemon garlic crema

  • 1 tablespoon cilantro

  • 1/4 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Plate tortillas and enjoy immediately.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 220; Fat = 1.5 grams; Protein = 14 grams

This recipe is courtesy of Mindful by Sodexo.

