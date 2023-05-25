Korean seared salmon tacos (recipe)

While tacos don't usually come to mind first when imagining Korean fare, adding an Asian spin brings a beautifully unique flavor, bursting with kimchi and sesame.

These Korean seared salmon tacos host a bevy of health benefits. Salmon is a great source of protein and is rich in omega-3 fats; vitamins A, D, B12 and B3; selenium (a mineral that aids metabolism); zinc; and iron.

“Salmon is a smart option for addressing many health concerns, from improving your heart health to easing menopause symptoms,” says Cordialis Msora Kasago, MA, RDN, a regional nutrition manager for Sodexo, Sharp's strategic partner in food services. “For women especially, salmon has medicinal properties, balancing hormones that could otherwise seem to dictate your life.”

To see a live cooking demonstration of this recipe, and learn how its ingredients can help regulate hormones, register for the Sharp Women’s Health Conference on Saturday, June 24.