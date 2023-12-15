Lasagna soup (recipe)

By The Health News Team | December 15, 2023
Lasagna soup in a bowl with a spoon

There’s nothing better than a hearty soup to warm the whole family, especially as we embrace colder winter nights. Loaded with lasagna noodles, tomatoes and cheese, this recipe makes for a great weeknight meal and is the ultimate comfort food.

Lean ground turkey instead of full-fat beef ups the protein and reduces the fat, while part-skim cheeses help ease the traditional heaviness. So warm your table — and bellies — with this soon-to-be favorite for your family!

Lasagna Soup

Prep time:
15 minutes
Total time:
55 minutes
Servings:
6

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 pound lean ground turkey

  • 1 large yellow onion, diced (1 3/4 cups)

  • 5 garlic cloves, minced, to taste

  • 4 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

  • 1 14.5 ounce can crushed tomatoes

  • 2 1/2 tablespoons tomato paste

  • 1 3/4 teaspoon dried basil

  • 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano

  • 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

  • Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

  • 8 lasagna noodles, broken into bite-size pieces

  • 1 1/4 cups (5 ounces) shredded low moisture, part-skim mozzarella cheese

  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) finely shredded parmesan cheese

  • 8 ounces part-skim ricotta cheese

  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

1

Cook the Meat

In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat one tablespoon olive oil. Once hot, place turkey into pot. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and cook until browned, stirring occasionally. Drain fat, remove turkey from the pot and set aside.

2

Saute the Veggies

In the same pot, heat remaining one tablespoon of olive oil, adding chopped yellow onion. Sauté until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook about 30 seconds longer. Add in chicken broth, diced tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, browned turkey and remaining spices, with salt and pepper to taste. After bringing to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

3

Prep the Pasta and Cheese

While soup cooks through, prepare lasagna noodles according to the directions on the package. In a mixing bowl, stir together mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta.

4

Combine Ingredients and Serve

Add cooked pasta into soup along with parsley. If desired, add more broth for thinner soup. While serving soup in bowls, add a dollop of the cheese mixture and sprinkle with chopped parsley.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 582; Fat = 21 grams; Protein = 42 grams

Recipe adapted from Cooking Classy.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Woman doing yoga by a lake
5 ways to feel better in 2024

Want to improve your health in 2024 without making big changes or sacrifices? Try these 5 things.

Bowl of cubed tofu with chopsticks
Health benefits of tofu

Not only is tofu nutritious but it’s also versatile and can be included in just about any dish.

Sweet potato ratatouille
Sweet potato ratatouille (recipe)

This savory side gets a French twist, mimicking a classic ratatouille.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up