Lasagna soup (recipe)

There’s nothing better than a hearty soup to warm the whole family, especially as we embrace colder winter nights. Loaded with lasagna noodles, tomatoes and cheese, this recipe makes for a great weeknight meal and is the ultimate comfort food.
Lean ground turkey instead of full-fat beef ups the protein and reduces the fat, while part-skim cheeses help ease the traditional heaviness. So warm your table — and bellies — with this soon-to-be favorite for your family!
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 pound lean ground turkey
1 large yellow onion, diced (1 3/4 cups)
5 garlic cloves, minced, to taste
4 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 14.5 ounce can crushed tomatoes
2 1/2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 3/4 teaspoon dried basil
3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
8 lasagna noodles, broken into bite-size pieces
1 1/4 cups (5 ounces) shredded low moisture, part-skim mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup (2 ounces) finely shredded parmesan cheese
8 ounces part-skim ricotta cheese
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat one tablespoon olive oil. Once hot, place turkey into pot. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and cook until browned, stirring occasionally. Drain fat, remove turkey from the pot and set aside.
In the same pot, heat remaining one tablespoon of olive oil, adding chopped yellow onion. Sauté until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook about 30 seconds longer. Add in chicken broth, diced tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, browned turkey and remaining spices, with salt and pepper to taste. After bringing to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
While soup cooks through, prepare lasagna noodles according to the directions on the package. In a mixing bowl, stir together mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta.
Add cooked pasta into soup along with parsley. If desired, add more broth for thinner soup. While serving soup in bowls, add a dollop of the cheese mixture and sprinkle with chopped parsley.
Recipe adapted from Cooking Classy.
