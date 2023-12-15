Lasagna soup (recipe)

There’s nothing better than a hearty soup to warm the whole family, especially as we embrace colder winter nights. Loaded with lasagna noodles, tomatoes and cheese, this recipe makes for a great weeknight meal and is the ultimate comfort food.

Lean ground turkey instead of full-fat beef ups the protein and reduces the fat, while part-skim cheeses help ease the traditional heaviness. So warm your table — and bellies — with this soon-to-be favorite for your family!