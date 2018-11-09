Lemongrass chicken banh mi bowl (recipe)

When you’re craving Vietnamese cuisine, look no further than this healthy — and delicious — take on a Vietnamese classic: banh mi. This recipe blends the fresh, crisp flavors of the popular sandwich to create a perfectly portioned bowl that can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner.

This savory recipe is also part of Sharp HealthCare’s Nourish menu, designed to promote health, wellness and sustainability.

Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi Bowl

Prepare the marinade the night before or several hours before you are ready to cook the meal.