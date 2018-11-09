Lemongrass chicken banh mi bowl (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
When you’re craving Vietnamese cuisine, look no further than this healthy — and delicious — take on a Vietnamese classic: banh mi. This recipe blends the fresh, crisp flavors of the popular sandwich to create a perfectly portioned bowl that can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner.
This savory recipe is also part of Sharp HealthCare’s Nourish menu, designed to promote health, wellness and sustainability.
Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi Bowl
Prepare the marinade the night before or several hours before you are ready to cook the meal.
Lemongrass Chicken Ingredients
1 pound chicken thighs
3 tablespoons lemongrass, trimmed and chopped
1 tablespoon cilantro, diced
2 teaspoons ginger, peeled and chopped
1 tablespoon garlic, peeled and chopped
1 1/2 tablespoons shallots, peeled and chopped
1 small jalapeno, halved, stem removed and deseeded
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup rice vinegar
1 teaspoon fish sauce
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/8 cup olive oil
Sesame Scallion Quinoa Ingredients
1 cup dry quinoa
2 cups water
1/4 cup miso paste
3 tablespoons scallions, green and white parts, thinly sliced
1/8 cup sesame oil
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
3 tablespoons shallots, minced
1/2 tablespoon turmeric
Kale, Carrot and Edamame Sauté Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound fresh kale, stems removed, chopped
1/4 cup carrots, julienned
1/2 cup edamame, shelled
1/4 cup shallots, julienned
1 1/2 tablespoons garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
For Garnish
Avocados, sliced
Radishes, sliced
Cucumbers, sliced
Fresh mint
Fresh cilantro
Fresh Thai basil
Prepare the lemongrass marinade: Add all of the marinade ingredients — except for the chicken — in a blender and blend until slightly pulpy. Divide the marinade in half and reserve one portion for cooking. Place chicken thighs in a sealable plastic bag or covered dish and cover with the other half of the marinade. Allow chicken to marinate in the refrigerator for several hours until you are ready to cook.
When ready to cook, heat oven to 300° F. Place chicken in a baking dish, and cover with the reserved marinade. Cook for 25 to 30 minutes.
While the chicken is cooking, prepare the quinoa: In a small bowl, combine the miso paste and water, then set aside. In a medium saucepan, add the quinoa, scallions, shallots, turmeric, sesame oil, sesame seeds and the miso-water mixture. Bring to a boil; once boiling, cover the pan, turn down the heat to low, and cook for 15 minutes. The quinoa should bloom when ready. Fluff with a fork to prevent clumping.
When the chicken and quinoa are nearly done, sauté the vegetables: In a large skillet over medium-high, heat the olive oil. Add the kale and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes. Add remaining ingredients, except for salt, and continue cooking for an additional 3 to 4 minutes or until kale is tender. Season to taste with salt.
To serve, scoop 1/2 cup quinoa in a bowl, top with chicken and sautéed vegetables. Garnish with 3 to 4 avocado slices, a pinch of sesame seeds, sliced radishes and cucumbers, and a few leaves of fresh mint, cilantro and Thai basil.
