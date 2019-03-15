Make your own lip scrub

By The Health News Team | March 15, 2019
Make your own lip scrub

Dry, flakey lips are common during the cool months of winter and early spring, but chapped lips can be caused year-round by dry indoor air, nighttime mouth breathing, allergies, dehydration or autoimmune disease.

Drinking plenty of water and keeping lips protected with a sun-resistant lip balm are two of the best ways to keep your lips soft and smooth. When lips do get chapped, you can remove dry, dead skin with an all-natural lip scrub.

DIY lip scrub
You can make your own lip scrub — in three easy steps — using everyday ingredients you already have at home.

1. First you will need an exfoliating agent, to buff away dead skin and smooth rough lips. These can include:

  • Sugar

  • Sea salt

  • Coffee grounds

  • Ground spices

2. Next, add an emollient to moisturize and nourish the lips. These can include:

  • Honey

  • Almond, coconut or olive oil

  • Petroleum jelly

3. Now comes the fun part: the add-ins. Mix and match flavors with the above ingredients to customize your lip scrub. Optional add-ins include:

  • Essential oils, such as lavender or peppermint

  • Citrus peel or oil

  • Fresh fruit, such as strawberry or raspberry

Try this easy recipe, or mix and match ingredients to make your own flavors.

Honey Cinnamon Lip Scrub
Yields 1/8 cup

Ingredients
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil
1 1/2 teaspoons raw honey
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions
In a small bowl, combine all ingredients. Apply a small amount to lips with your finger and gently scrub, then wipe with a warm, wet washcloth.

Store in a sterilized small pot or jar with lid. Discard unused scrub after one week.

