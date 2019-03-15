Dry, flakey lips are common during the cool months of winter and early spring, but chapped lips can be caused year-round by dry indoor air, nighttime mouth breathing, allergies, dehydration or autoimmune disease.

Drinking plenty of water and keeping lips protected with a sun-resistant lip balm are two of the best ways to keep your lips soft and smooth. When lips do get chapped, you can remove dry, dead skin with an all-natural lip scrub.

DIY lip scrub

You can make your own lip scrub — in three easy steps — using everyday ingredients you already have at home.

1. First you will need an exfoliating agent, to buff away dead skin and smooth rough lips. These can include:

Sugar

Sea salt

Coffee grounds

Ground spices

2. Next, add an emollient to moisturize and nourish the lips. These can include:

Honey

Almond, coconut or olive oil

Petroleum jelly

3. Now comes the fun part: the add-ins. Mix and match flavors with the above ingredients to customize your lip scrub. Optional add-ins include:

Essential oils, such as lavender or peppermint

Citrus peel or oil

Fresh fruit, such as strawberry or raspberry

Try this easy recipe, or mix and match ingredients to make your own flavors.

Honey Cinnamon Lip Scrub

Yields 1/8 cup

Ingredients

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons raw honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

In a small bowl, combine all ingredients. Apply a small amount to lips with your finger and gently scrub, then wipe with a warm, wet washcloth.

Store in a sterilized small pot or jar with lid. Discard unused scrub after one week.