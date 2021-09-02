Meet the men behind wheelchair lacrosse (video)

By The Health News Team | September 2, 2021

Eleven years ago, wheelchair lacrosse was just a dream to those who wanted to play the sport professionally. Today, through the efforts of the San Diego Sharp Rolling Seals Wheelchair Lacrosse team, there are 12 competitive and developing teams in the United States, as well as 46 international teams.

Ryan Baker and Bill Lundstrom, former patients of Sharp Rehabilitation Services, launched the worldwide effort. Together, they have been instrumental in developing wheelchair lacrosse, both nationally and internationally, by hosting clinics to promote and grow the sport.

The Seals are working with other countries to develop a world championship and hope to make wheelchair lacrosse a part of the Paralympic Games.

Watch the video above to learn more about this incredible sport and the athletes who started it.

This story was updated in November 2022 to reflect the number of competitive and developing wheelchair lacrosse teams.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Fitness trends for the new year
10 ways to crush your fitness goals

Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Making New Year’s health and fitness resolutions stick

Exercise instructor Brian Lehner shares tips for setting — and keeping — your wellness goals.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up