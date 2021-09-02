Eleven years ago, wheelchair lacrosse was just a dream to those who wanted to play the sport professionally. Today, through the efforts of the San Diego Sharp Rolling Seals Wheelchair Lacrosse team, there are 12 competitive and developing teams in the United States, as well as 46 international teams.

Ryan Baker and Bill Lundstrom, former patients of Sharp Rehabilitation Services, launched the worldwide effort. Together, they have been instrumental in developing wheelchair lacrosse, both nationally and internationally, by hosting clinics to promote and grow the sport.

The Seals are working with other countries to develop a world championship and hope to make wheelchair lacrosse a part of the Paralympic Games.

Watch the video above to learn more about this incredible sport and the athletes who started it.

This story was updated in November 2022 to reflect the number of competitive and developing wheelchair lacrosse teams.