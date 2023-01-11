New year, new healthy life (video)

By The Health News Team | January 11, 2023

At nearly 400 pounds, Shawn Calnan embarked on a dedicated journey to exercise regularly and eat healthily. He lost about 100 pounds, grew lean muscle and started on a path to success.

Then, in 2020, Shawn further transformed his health after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery performed by Sharp Community Medical Group surgeon Dr. George Mueller at Sharp Memorial Hospital. But Shawn knew the gastrectomy — a type of bariatric surgery — was not going to be a quick fix to cure his Class III obesity, formerly known as morbid obesity.

“Diet and exercise are extremely important both before and after the surgery,” says Dr. Mueller.

Working with his Sharp care team, Shawn continued to lose more weight after his procedure and became a personal trainer to help others. He credits his mindset, commitment and the support he received from Sharp Memorial for improving his health and lifestyle.

“The surgeon, the teams and the nurses that took care of me over at Sharp Memorial were phenomenal,” he says.

Watch the video above to learn more about Shawn’s health journey.

Learn more about bariatric programs at sharp.com/memorialbariatrics.

For the news media: To talk with Dr. George Mueller about this story, contact Erica Carlson, senior public relations specialist, at erica.carlson@sharp.com.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. George Mueller

Dr. George Mueller

Contributor

Dr. George Mueller is the medical director of bariatric surgery at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Related topics

You might also like:

Woman sick on the couch
‘Kraken’ COVID subvariant leads to cases across the U.S.

Called the “Kraken” COVID subvariant by some, XBB.1.5 is leading to increased cases of COVID-19 throughout the U.S.

Dr. Jenny Koo of Sharp HealthCare with her daughter, Charlotte
A good read: A book about the NICU for infants’ siblings

For her fourth book, neonatologist Dr. Koo published a children’s book about the NICU, targeted to children with a sibling in the unit.

Maria Guevara with her caregivers at Sharp Memorial Hospital
Recovering from a COVID-19 pneumonia diagnosis

A San Diego woman no longer requires oxygen after going through Sharp’s COVID-19 Recovery Program.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up