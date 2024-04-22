Noodle-less butternut squash lasagna (recipe)

Whether you’re limiting carbs or looking for ways to add veggies to your diet, this lasagna recipe is noodle-free and plant-forward. Instead of classic lasagna noodles, butternut squash takes center stage, stacked in layers with spinach, parmesan, mushrooms and creamy parmesan ricotta.

While this recipe calls for all-purpose flour, it can easily be transformed by using a gluten-free variety. To up the protein, add crumbled tofu, tempeh or lentils — or if you eat meat, ground chicken or turkey.