Noodle-less butternut squash lasagna (recipe)

Whether you’re limiting carbs or looking for ways to add veggies to your diet, this lasagna recipe is noodle-free and plant-forward. Instead of classic lasagna noodles, butternut squash takes center stage, stacked in layers with spinach, parmesan, mushrooms and creamy parmesan ricotta.
While this recipe calls for all-purpose flour, it can easily be transformed by using a gluten-free variety. To up the protein, add crumbled tofu, tempeh or lentils — or if you eat meat, ground chicken or turkey.
3 cups low-fat milk, divided
1/2 cup all-purpose flour or all-purpose gluten-free flour
2 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper, divided
1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 (10 ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1/2 cup part-skim ricotta
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 (8 ounce) package white mushrooms, sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon dried marjoram
1/2 cup dry white wine
2 pounds butternut squash, peeled and thinly sliced into rounds
1/2 cup shredded Italian cheese blend
In a large saucepan, heat 2 1/2 cups of milk over medium heat until steaming. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk flour and the remaining 1/2 cup milk until smooth; whisk into the hot milk. Whisk constantly until the sauce comes to a simmer and thickens. Continue cooking and stirring for 1 minute. Remove from heat and whisk in cream cheese, Parmesan, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1/8 teaspoon salt and nutmeg. Set aside.
Combine spinach and ricotta in a medium bowl. Set aside.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and mushrooms; cook, stirring, until soft and browned, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, marjoram and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add wine and simmer until the wine has nearly evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
Preheat oven to 400º F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Smear the bottom of the prepared dish with 1/2 cup of the cheese sauce. Line the bottom with a single layer of squash slices. Spread half the spinach mixture over the squash. Spoon on another 1/2 cup sauce. Add another layer of squash slices, then top with all of the mushroom mixture and another 1/2 cup sauce. Add a third layer of squash slices, the remaining spinach mixture and another 1/2 cup sauce. Finish with the remaining squash slices and sauce. Sprinkle with shredded cheese.
Lightly coat a large piece of foil with cooking spray and tightly cover the dish. Bake for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake until bubbling and starting to brown, 15 to 20 minutes more. Let the lasagna stand for at least 10 minutes before serving.
Recipe courtesy of EatingWell.
