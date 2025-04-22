It can feel like it comes out of nowhere. One minute you’re playing with your toddler at the park or enjoying coffee with friends. The next, you’re rummaging through your pockets, looking for something to help stop your nosebleed.

You may wonder to yourself, “How did this happen — and should I be concerned?”

“There are many reasons for spontaneous nosebleeds,” says Dr. William Bianchi, medical director of Emergency Medicine in the Sharp Coronado Hospital Emergency Department. “The most common cause is typically from dry air. Dry conditions, especially in winter when indoor heating is used, can dry out the nasal membranes, making them more susceptible to irritation and bleeding.”

Dr. Bianchi says other common causes include allergies, upper respiratory infections, frequent use of nasal sprays, blood thinning medications and, of course, trauma — like a ball to the face.

And whether you’d openly admit this cause or not, Dr. Bianchi says many nosebleeds can start by someone “digitally” provoking them, also known as nose-picking.

“Nose-picking is the act of inserting a finger into the nose to remove mucus or debris,” says Dr. Bianchi. “There is a fragile collection of blood vessels in the front part of the nose, known as Kiesselbach's plexus, which is usually the source of the bleeding. So, try to keep your fingers out of your nose if you can.”

Get out of the nosebleed section

To slow — or stop — a nosebleed’s flow, Dr. Bianchi recommends gently blowing your nose, pinching your nostrils, leaning slightly forward, and holding this position for 15 minutes.

If the bleeding does not resolve, or if you have a medical condition or acute trauma associated with the nosebleed, Dr. Bianchi advises seeking care. In extreme cases, you may consider having an evaluation performed in the emergency department.

“We sometimes place special small inflatable nasal balloons for nosebleeds that don't stop,” Dr. Bianchi says. “They remain in place for 2 to 3 days and are then removed by an ear, nose and throat physician in a medical setting. Some nosebleeds can become quite severe and may require emergency surgery or intervention by specialists.”

There are also over-the-counter vasoconstricting medications that cause blood vessels to narrow. However, Dr. Bianchi cautions that speaking to a pharmacist or your physician is important before trying this method. It’s not for everyone, he says, especially for those who have been diagnosed with high blood pressure, diabetes or cardiovascular diseases.

Talk with your doctor if you experience frequent nosebleeds or if they do not decrease with basic home treatments. This is especially important if nosebleeds interfere with your everyday routine or activities.

