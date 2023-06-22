Why do women outlive men?
In the U.S., women outlive men by as many as 10 years. These four lifestyle changes can add years to a man’s life expectancy.
Feelings of anxiety and stress are not uncommon for hospital patients. Integrative therapies, such as massage or aromatherapy, can help. Sharp offers a variety of integrative therapies right at the bedside, helping ease patients’ discomfort throughout their stay.
According to Lisa Goodman, Sharp’s integrative healing coordinator, integrative therapy is a relaxation tool that use techniques to support a person in a moment of distress. A nurse, doctor, friend or family member can identify when a hospital patient might benefit from such therapies and can request a consultation with Goodman and her colleagues.
“When some people hear about integrative healing, they might have a predetermined mindset of what it is,” says Goodman. “Often, people shy away from accepting these unique healing methods because of something they’ve heard or the things they have read. However, these therapies offered to the patient at the bedside are simple, noninvasive ways to receive comfort during stressful times.”
Types of integrative healing treatments
Sharp’s hospitals, including Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns,Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, and the Sharp McDonald Center offer integrative therapies to patients. Each session lasts 15 to 30 minutes and treatments include:
Benefits of integrative healing therapies
Each integrative healing therapy has different benefits. According to Goodman, the three most important are increasing the chance of sleep and decreasing pain and anxiety.
“Sleep plays a significant role in the healing process," says Goodman. “The body does most of its healing when it is at complete rest.”
If the mind is anxious and the body is in pain, Goodman says, it cannot focus on healing. Lowering stress levels and bringing someone’s mind and body to a place of peace and calm will help when it is stressed and overworked.
“Patients who are worried about a pending diagnosis, their families or many other things can ease their minds by participating in the various integrative healing therapies,” Goodman says. “For me, providing these healing therapies allows me to give people some form of hope and a feeling of being loved and cared for during a very difficult time.”
Learn more about integrative therapies at Sharp; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
In the U.S., women outlive men by as many as 10 years. These four lifestyle changes can add years to a man’s life expectancy.
Maja retired in 2012 but continues her service as a volunteer at Sharp Rees-Stealy.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.