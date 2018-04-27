One-pot lamb hash (recipe)

By The Health News Team | April 27, 2018
One-pot lamb hash (recipe)

Looking for a healthy one-pot dinner that can easily be prepped in advance? This recipe is high in flavor, low in stress and compatible with the Whole30 diet.

One-Pot Lamb Hash
Add extra green olives for a heartier, more robust flavor.

One-pot lamb hash (recipe)

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 pound ground lamb

  • 4 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

  • 1/2 teaspoon allspice

  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano

  • 1 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt

  • 2 zucchini, chopped into 1/2-inch cubes

  • 2 yellow squash, chopped into 1/2-inch cubes

  • 16 ounces cauliflower rice

  • 1/4 cup water or bone broth

  • 4 ounces baby spinach, roughly chopped

  • 1 cup green onions (green parts only), chopped

  • 1 cup green olives, chopped

Directions

1

Step 1

In a large pot over medium heat, add the oil. Once oil is heated, add the ground lamb and cook until no longer pink, breaking it up with a spatula. Stir in the garlic, cinnamon, allspice, oregano and salt.

2

Step 2

Add the chopped zucchini, yellow squash, cauliflower rice and 1/4 cup water or broth. Cover tightly and let cook for 5 minutes, until vegetables start to soften. Stir in the spinach and continue to cook, covered, for 3 minutes, or until veggies reach desired texture.

3

Step 3

Stir in the green onions and olives, then serve.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Whole-wheat sufganiyot
Whole-wheat sufganiyot (recipe)

Kick off your Hanukkah celebration with a lightened-up version of the holiday’s sweetest treat.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up