One-pot lamb hash (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
Looking for a healthy one-pot dinner that can easily be prepped in advance? This recipe is high in flavor, low in stress and compatible with the Whole30 diet.
One-Pot Lamb Hash
Add extra green olives for a heartier, more robust flavor.
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound ground lamb
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon allspice
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt
2 zucchini, chopped into 1/2-inch cubes
2 yellow squash, chopped into 1/2-inch cubes
16 ounces cauliflower rice
1/4 cup water or bone broth
4 ounces baby spinach, roughly chopped
1 cup green onions (green parts only), chopped
1 cup green olives, chopped
In a large pot over medium heat, add the oil. Once oil is heated, add the ground lamb and cook until no longer pink, breaking it up with a spatula. Stir in the garlic, cinnamon, allspice, oregano and salt.
Add the chopped zucchini, yellow squash, cauliflower rice and 1/4 cup water or broth. Cover tightly and let cook for 5 minutes, until vegetables start to soften. Stir in the spinach and continue to cook, covered, for 3 minutes, or until veggies reach desired texture.
Stir in the green onions and olives, then serve.
To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.