Move over pad thai — this hearty coconut soup will soon be a staple for your table. While bone-in chicken provides extra taste, an aromatic mix of ginger and lemongrass gives it a bold, unique flavor.
This recipe is Whole30 compliant — and easy to prep in advance.
One-Pot Tom Kha Gai
Pair with a starchy side, such as roasted winter squash, sweet potatoes or white rice.
2 tablespoons coconut oil
2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts
1 teaspoon salt
4 cups bone broth, divided
1 can full-fat coconut milk
3 stalks lemongrass, chopped into 3-inch pieces
1 (2-inch) knob of ginger, sliced into round pieces
1 1/2 zucchini, chopped
2 cups mushrooms, sliced
2 tablespoons fish sauce
2 tablespoons coconut aminos
1 lime, for zest and juice
Fresh cilantro and sliced Thai chili, for garnish
In a large pot over medium, heat coconut oil.
Salt chicken breasts on both sides, then place skin-side down, in the heated pan. Cook undisturbed for 5 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side for an additional 3 minutes. Add 1 cup of broth to the pot and cover. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until the chicken’s internal temperature reaches 165° F. Remove chicken and set aside on a plate to cool.
After removing the chicken, add the remaining broth to the pot. Stir in coconut milk, lemongrass and ginger, and bring to a simmer. Add zucchini and mushrooms, and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes, until soft.
Separate the cooked chicken from the bones and skin. Shred into small pieces, and add them to the pot. Stir in fish sauce, coconut aminos, lime zest and lime juice. Remove the lemongrass and ginger.
Ladle soup into bowls, and garnish with cilantro and Thai chili to serve.
