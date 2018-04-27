Move over pad thai — this hearty coconut soup will soon be a staple for your table. While bone-in chicken provides extra taste, an aromatic mix of ginger and lemongrass gives it a bold, unique flavor.

This recipe is Whole30 compliant — and easy to prep in advance.

One-Pot Tom Kha Gai

Pair with a starchy side, such as roasted winter squash, sweet potatoes or white rice.