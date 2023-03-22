Oven-baked chicken taquitos (recipe)

Most taquitos served in restaurants rely on deep-fat frying for that sensational crunch. But fried foods are notoriously high in saturated fat. Eaten in high quantities, saturated fat can put you at risk for heart disease.

This baked version keeps the crunch but loses the oil, making for a healthier, protein-packed snack. Keep the veggie point high by serving with fresh, zesty salsa or a cowboy caviar loaded with avocado and corn.