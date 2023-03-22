Oven-baked chicken taquitos (recipe)

Whole wheat Irish soda bread (recipe)
Irish soda bread has a wholesome appeal that’s easily enjoyed beyond St. Patrick’s Day.
Most taquitos served in restaurants rely on deep-fat frying for that sensational crunch. But fried foods are notoriously high in saturated fat. Eaten in high quantities, saturated fat can put you at risk for heart disease.
This baked version keeps the crunch but loses the oil, making for a healthier, protein-packed snack. Keep the veggie point high by serving with fresh, zesty salsa or a cowboy caviar loaded with avocado and corn.
Nonstick cooking spray
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon garlic powder
8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast
1/2 cup 2% Mexican-style cheese blend, shredded
1/2 cup fat-free refried beans
8 6-inch corn tortillas
1 cup lettuce, shredded
1/2 cup prepared guacamole
1 cup tomatoes, diced
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray and set it aside. In a small bowl, mix together the ground black pepper, chili powder, cumin, and garlic powder.
Lay the chicken breasts on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle the chicken with the spice mixture. Roast the chicken in the oven for 25 minutes, or until the internal temperature is 165°F. Set roast chicken aside to cool slightly. Keep the oven on and coat a clean baking sheet with cooking spray.
Once the chicken has slightly cooled, shred the chicken meat and add it to a medium bowl. Add the cheese and refried beans and mix well.
Place the corn tortillas in between two damp paper towels. Microwave on high for 30 seconds. Fill each corn tortilla with 1/4 cup chicken filling and roll tightly. Lay seam side down on the prepared baking sheet. Once all the taquitos are on the baking sheet, lightly spray each one with cooking spray.
Bake for 15 minutes or until the tortillas are crispy. Serve two taquitos with 1/4 cup shredded lettuce, 2 teaspoons guacamole and 1/4 cup diced tomatoes.
This recipe courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
Irish soda bread has a wholesome appeal that’s easily enjoyed beyond St. Patrick’s Day.
This recipe pairs cabbage with white beans, potatoes and seasoning — perfect for a hungry crowd on a cool afternoon.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.