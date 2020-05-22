Classic hummus, made with chickpeas, is a crowd-pleaser, but the black bean variety adds a new level of pow. On the health front, black beans are loaded with soluble and insoluble fiber, which can help decrease your risk of many diseases and help you stay fuller, longer.

In terms of taste, black bean hummus has a more versatile flavor, making it a great healthy snack, as well as a good option as a sandwich spread or burrito topper.