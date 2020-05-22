Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
Classic hummus, made with chickpeas, is a crowd-pleaser, but the black bean variety adds a new level of pow. On the health front, black beans are loaded with soluble and insoluble fiber, which can help decrease your risk of many diseases and help you stay fuller, longer.
In terms of taste, black bean hummus has a more versatile flavor, making it a great healthy snack, as well as a good option as a sandwich spread or burrito topper.
1 cup cooked or canned black beans
1 garlic clove, minced
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Salt and pepper, to taste
Various vegetables, cut into spears (such as carrots, zucchini, bell peppers or cucumber)
Blend black beans, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, cumin, salt and pepper in a food processor until almost smooth. Let sit for 15 minutes. Serve with your favorite fresh vegetables.
To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.