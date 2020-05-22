Pantry recipe: black bean hummus (recipe)

By The Health News Team | May 22, 2020
Black bean hummus

Classic hummus, made with chickpeas, is a crowd-pleaser, but the black bean variety adds a new level of pow. On the health front, black beans are loaded with soluble and insoluble fiber, which can help decrease your risk of many diseases and help you stay fuller, longer.

In terms of taste, black bean hummus has a more versatile flavor, making it a great healthy snack, as well as a good option as a sandwich spread or burrito topper.

Prep time:
10 minutes
Total time:
10 minutes
Servings:
4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cooked or canned black beans

  • 1 garlic clove, minced

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

  • Various vegetables, cut into spears (such as carrots, zucchini, bell peppers or cucumber)

Directions

1

Step 1

Blend black beans, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, cumin, salt and pepper in a food processor until almost smooth. Let sit for 15 minutes. Serve with your favorite fresh vegetables.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

