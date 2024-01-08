Cooler days call for comfort food. And while belly-warmers like cheesy casserole may ease those cravings, they don’t always align with better health. This classic Mexican stew is perfect for winter weather. It’s high on spice and full of flavor, and fresh ingredients make for a meal that’s low in carbs and calories.

“In my opinion, the best part of pozole is the hominy,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network and a classically trained chef and professional food photographer. “It adds a distinct flavor and a unique texture; and as a product of corn, it’s great for those steering clear of gluten.”