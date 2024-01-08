Pozole verde (recipe)

Cooler days call for comfort food. And while belly-warmers like cheesy casserole may ease those cravings, they don’t always align with better health. This classic Mexican stew is perfect for winter weather. It’s high on spice and full of flavor, and fresh ingredients make for a meal that’s low in carbs and calories.

“In my opinion, the best part of pozole is the hominy,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network and a classically trained chef and professional food photographer. “It adds a distinct flavor and a unique texture; and as a product of corn, it’s great for those steering clear of gluten.”

Pozole Verde

Prep time:
15 minutes
Total time:
1 hour, 20 minutes
Servings:
8

Ingredients

  • 16 ounces fresh tomatillos, peeled and washed

  • 2 serrano chilis, rinsed and cut lengthwise (with seeds removed for reduced heat, to taste)

  • 16 ounces chicken stock

  • 1 bunch cilantro, roughly chopped

  • 1 16-ounce can of white or yellow hominy, drained and rinsed

  • 8 ounces roasted chicken, shredded

  • 2 limes

  • 1 white onion, peeled and cut in half

  • 1 bay leaf

  • 1 garlic clove, peeled and cut in half

  • 2 tablespoon olive oil

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

  • Crema (optional)

  • Avocado (optional)

Directions

1

Roast the Tomatillos

Preheat oven to 425° F. Line a roasting pan with 1 tablespoon olive oil and add the tomatillos to the pan. Cook for 30 minutes or until they caramelize. Set aside and keep all the liquid.

2

Prepare the Vegetables

In a griddle or sauté pan, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and salt and pepper (to taste) on medium. Add the halved onion, garlic clove and chilis to the pan, and sear until browned. In a blender, add chicken stock, garlic, onion, chilis, cilantro and the juice from the limes and blend on high until thoroughly mixed.

3

Heat on the Stovetop and Serve

In a large stock pot, add tomatillo mixture, shredded chicken, bay leaf and hominy. Heat over medium high and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and add more salt and pepper as desired. Remove the bay leaf. Serve with fresh cilantro, crema and sliced avocado.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 595; Fat = 30 grams; Protein = 35 grams
The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Jim Sullivan

James Sullivan

Contributor

James Sullivan is an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resources Network, a classically trained chef and a professional food photographer.

