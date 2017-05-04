Quick and easy shrimp ceviche (recipe)

By The Health News Team | May 4, 2017
Ceviche is a fresh and tasty appetizer that is popular in Latin America. It’s typically made a day ahead, with fish or shrimp and fresh citrus juice, and is best enjoyed cold with a side of tortilla chips or lettuce cups — no stove required.

This mouthwatering dish has many health benefits — an excellent source of protein, minerals and vitamins, and low-fat.

The best part about this recipe is you can personalize it with your favorite in-season ingredients — think crisp cucumber, juicy mango or fresh grilled corn. Remember to consider what you will be pairing your ceviche with (like salted chips) before salting it; plus, that citrus flavor registers on your taste buds the same way salt does.

Substitute or add a fish for a different consistency like tilapia, flounder or halibut.

Don’t have time for cooking, marinating and chilling?
Purchase cleaned and cooked shrimp and combine all of the ingredients (except for the avocado) in a large bowl. Leave in the fridge for at least an hour. Add the avocado right before serving.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds large uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined (if short on time, use pre cooked shrimp)

  • 12 tablespoons fresh squeezed lime juice (about 6 limes)

  • 9 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice (about 3 lemons)

  • 1 large tomato, diced

  • 1 medium red onion, diced

  • 1 bunch cilantro, destemmed and chopped

  • 1 jalapeno, deseeded and chopped (use as much or as little depending on how spicy you want it)

  • Hot sauce, to taste

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

  • 1 large avocado, diced

Directions

Step 1

Peel and devein shrimp, then rinse. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook shrimp in boiling water for about 1 minute, then transfer into a strainer and run under cold water until cooled.

Step 2

Cut cooked shrimp into 1-inch pieces, and add to a large bowl — at least double the size of the amount of shrimp you have to accommodate the other ingredients.

Step 3

Add lime and lemon juices and let marinate for 2 hours.

Step 4

Add tomato, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno and hot sauce into the bowl of shrimp and mix gently to coat all ingredients in the citrus juices. Add salt and pepper to taste. Marinate for at least 2 more hours.

Step 5

Add the diced avocado right before serving. Serve cold with tortilla chips or lettuce cups.

