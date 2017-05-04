Ceviche is a fresh and tasty appetizer that is popular in Latin America. It’s typically made a day ahead, with fish or shrimp and fresh citrus juice, and is best enjoyed cold with a side of tortilla chips or lettuce cups — no stove required.

This mouthwatering dish has many health benefits — an excellent source of protein, minerals and vitamins, and low-fat.

The best part about this recipe is you can personalize it with your favorite in-season ingredients — think crisp cucumber, juicy mango or fresh grilled corn. Remember to consider what you will be pairing your ceviche with (like salted chips) before salting it; plus, that citrus flavor registers on your taste buds the same way salt does.

Quick and Easy Shrimp Ceviche

Substitute or add a fish for a different consistency like tilapia, flounder or halibut.

Don’t have time for cooking, marinating and chilling?

Purchase cleaned and cooked shrimp and combine all of the ingredients (except for the avocado) in a large bowl. Leave in the fridge for at least an hour. Add the avocado right before serving.