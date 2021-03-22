Foam roller exercises are an easy and effective way to relieve stiffness and pain in the hip, knee, back and neck. Working out the knots and loosening the soft tissue in these muscles can help reduce injury, speed up recovery and improve flexibility.

Foam rolling is considered safe and great for temporary relief as you use your own body weight while lying on top of the roller. If you continue to experience pain, it is important to seek treatment.

Iliotibial (IT) band foam roller stretch

One of foam rolling's most popular targets is the iliotibial (IT) band. The IT band is a long piece of connective tissue that runs along the outside of the leg from the hip, down the thigh to the knee. It helps to extend and rotate the hip, as well as stabilize and move the side of the knee while protecting the outer thigh. The foam roller is used to roll out tension, muscle knots and tightness around the IT band.

Directions

Sit on the floor with legs extended in front of you. Place foam roller perpendicular to your body. Using your arms, lift your body onto the foam roller in a side-lying position. Keeping your bottom leg straight and top knee bent, move your body in a back-and-forth motion. This will allow the roller to stretch the outside of your bottom leg from your hip to your knee. Repeat this for 5 minutes on each leg.

For more foam roller stretches and exercises videos, visit

sharp.com/foamrollerstretches.

If you need help with your rehabilitation program or reaching your fitness goals, the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital is currently offering virtual group fitness classes and outdoor personal training sessions. For more information, call 619-522-3798.