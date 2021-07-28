McKenzie Rosendale experienced pain in what she thought was her knee. Dr. Richard Santore, her orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, determined the pain was actually coming from her hip and that McKenzie had hip dysplasia. This condition occurs when the hip socket doesn’t fully cover the ball portion of the upper thighbone.

Dr. Santore recommended a periacetabular osteotomy (PAO) procedure to help preserve her hip.

McKenzie became the first patient at Sharp HealthCare to go home the same day as her PAO procedure due to advances in pain management and rapid rehabilitation.

Watch the video to learn more about McKenzie’s incredible journey to recovery.