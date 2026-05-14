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Richard F. Santore, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Richard F. Santore, MD, Inc.

858-922-4541
Fax: 858-737-7257

3750 Convoy Street
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92111

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Richard F. Santore, MD, Inc.

    3750 Convoy Street
    Suite 201
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-922-4541
    Fax: 858-737-7257

    2. View doctor's website

Care schedule

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About Richard F. Santore, MD

I provide personal, high quality care of hip and knee conditions in a private practice setting.

Age: 77
In practice since: 1983
Gender: Male

Education

University of Hawaii: Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship
Massachusetts General Hospital: Residency
Brigham and Women's Hospital: Fellowship
University of Hawaii, John Burns School of Medicine: Residency
University of Pennsylvania: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1265519037

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Richard F. Santore, MD, accepts 2 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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