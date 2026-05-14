How to avoid injury when hitting the ski slopes
Preparing your body and equipment for the rigors of skiing can help you avoid injuries and have a great winter vacation.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Richard F. Santore, MD, Inc.
3750 Convoy Street
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
858-922-4541
Fax: 858-737-7257
View doctor's website
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I provide personal, high quality care of hip and knee conditions in a private practice setting.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1265519037
Richard F. Santore, MD, accepts 2 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard F. Santore, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard F. Santore, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Richard F. Santore, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Preparing your body and equipment for the rigors of skiing can help you avoid injuries and have a great winter vacation.
When a scheduling conflict prevented Dr. Richard Santore from attending a conference in China, he turned to AI to help him find a solution.
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