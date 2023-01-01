Richard Santore, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Joint replacement
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Richard Santore, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Joint replacement
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
Orthopedics Medical Group3750 Convoy St
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
About Richard Santore, MD
I provide personal, high quality care of hip and knee conditions in a private practice setting.
Age:74
In practice since:1983
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Italian, German
Education
Massachusetts General Hospital:Residency
University of Hawaii:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
University of Pennsylvania:Medical School
Harvard Medical School:Residency
Harvard Medical School:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1265519037
Insurance plans accepted
Richard Santore, MD, accepts 2 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Richard Santore, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard Santore, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Richard Santore, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard Santore, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.