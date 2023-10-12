High in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is a flavorful way to focus on your heart health. In fact, the American Heart Association recommends eating two servings of fish per week, especially fatty fish, such as salmon.

This recipe uses skin-on salmon, retaining much of its natural flavor. Crispy smashed potatoes add fullness and texture — and olive oil-poached asparagus ups the antioxidants and offers a good source of fiber.

“I find it fun to find new ways to serve salmon,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resources Network and a classically trained chef and food photographer. “This recipe has lots of different flavors and textures. The savory flavor comes from the seared salmon, creaminess from the yogurt, and acid from the pickled radish.”