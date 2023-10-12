Seared salmon with asparagus and smashed potatoes (recipe)

By The Health News Team | October 12, 2023
Salmon with potatoes, asparagus, herbs and yogurt sauce

High in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is a flavorful way to focus on your heart health. In fact, the American Heart Association recommends eating two servings of fish per week, especially fatty fish, such as salmon.

This recipe uses skin-on salmon, retaining much of its natural flavor. Crispy smashed potatoes add fullness and texture — and olive oil-poached asparagus ups the antioxidants and offers a good source of fiber.

“I find it fun to find new ways to serve salmon,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resources Network and a classically trained chef and food photographer. “This recipe has lots of different flavors and textures. The savory flavor comes from the seared salmon, creaminess from the yogurt, and acid from the pickled radish.”

Salmon with Asparagus and Smashed Potatoes

Prep time:
25 minutes, plus an hour to set pickled radishes
Total time:
40 minutes
Servings:
4

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch of radishes, thinly sliced

  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

  • 1/2 tablespoon granulated sugar

  • 4 6-ounce salmon filets, skin on

  • 1 pound baby gold potatoes

  • 4 tablespoons avocado oil

  • Salt to taste, plus 1/4 cup for poaching asparagus

  • Black pepper to taste

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 pound asparagus

  • 1 to 2 lemons, including zest and about 4 tablespoons of juice

  • 12 ounces plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, plus 2 tablespoons for garnish

Directions

1

Pickle the Radishes

About an hour before cooking time, add radishes to a bowl or jar. In a separate cup, mix the apple cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt, sugar and 1 cup of hot or warm water and stir until the salt and sugar dissolve. Pour the mixture over the radishes and let them set for an hour.

2

Prep the Potatoes

Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil in a medium pot. Add the potatoes, skin on, and cook until tender. Strain and cool. Take each potato and smash flat using the bottom of a saucepan. Heat a cast iron pan until very hot, and drizzle 3 tablespoons of avocado oil into the pan. Place the smashed potatoes into the cast-iron pan, turn down heat and let the potatoes crisp up.

3

Poach the Asparagus

Cut off the woody part of the asparagus stems, then peel the skin from the lower 2 to 3 inches of each spear. In a 2-quart saucepan, bring water and 1/4 cup of salt to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer. Place asparagus into simmering water and poach for about 5 minutes, then drain. Pat dry, then drizzle with olive oil, a squeeze of lemon juice, and your desired amount of salt and pepper.

4

Sear the Salmon

Season the salmon filets with salt and pepper. Place a medium-sized non-stick pan over high heat. When the pan is hot, drizzle a tablespoon of avocado oil into the pan, and add the filets skin-side down. Turn the heat down to medium, gently press down on filets and sear until skin is crispy, about 5 minutes. Remove salmon from the pan, place on a cooling sheet and let rest until they firm up, about 5 to 7 minutes.

5

Mix the Yogurt Sauce and Serve

In a medium bowl, combine yogurt, 1 tablespoon of lemon zest, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh dill, and salt and pepper to taste. Layer smashed potatoes over poached asparagus, and divide between 4 plates. Top each with a salmon filet and 1/4 cup of pickled radishes. Spoon desired amount of yogurt sauce over each filet, and sprinkle with leftover dill. Serve and enjoy.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Jim Sullivan

James Sullivan

Contributor

James Sullivan is an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resources Network, a classically trained chef and a professional food photographer.

