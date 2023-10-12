Sopa de Conchitas (recipe)
This classic Mexican soup is made from the simplest of ingredients but evokes a robust history with rich flavor.
High in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is a flavorful way to focus on your heart health. In fact, the American Heart Association recommends eating two servings of fish per week, especially fatty fish, such as salmon.
This recipe uses skin-on salmon, retaining much of its natural flavor. Crispy smashed potatoes add fullness and texture — and olive oil-poached asparagus ups the antioxidants and offers a good source of fiber.
“I find it fun to find new ways to serve salmon,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resources Network and a classically trained chef and food photographer. “This recipe has lots of different flavors and textures. The savory flavor comes from the seared salmon, creaminess from the yogurt, and acid from the pickled radish.”
1 bunch of radishes, thinly sliced
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 tablespoon granulated sugar
4 6-ounce salmon filets, skin on
1 pound baby gold potatoes
4 tablespoons avocado oil
Salt to taste, plus 1/4 cup for poaching asparagus
Black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound asparagus
1 to 2 lemons, including zest and about 4 tablespoons of juice
12 ounces plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, plus 2 tablespoons for garnish
About an hour before cooking time, add radishes to a bowl or jar. In a separate cup, mix the apple cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt, sugar and 1 cup of hot or warm water and stir until the salt and sugar dissolve. Pour the mixture over the radishes and let them set for an hour.
Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil in a medium pot. Add the potatoes, skin on, and cook until tender. Strain and cool. Take each potato and smash flat using the bottom of a saucepan. Heat a cast iron pan until very hot, and drizzle 3 tablespoons of avocado oil into the pan. Place the smashed potatoes into the cast-iron pan, turn down heat and let the potatoes crisp up.
Cut off the woody part of the asparagus stems, then peel the skin from the lower 2 to 3 inches of each spear. In a 2-quart saucepan, bring water and 1/4 cup of salt to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer. Place asparagus into simmering water and poach for about 5 minutes, then drain. Pat dry, then drizzle with olive oil, a squeeze of lemon juice, and your desired amount of salt and pepper.
Season the salmon filets with salt and pepper. Place a medium-sized non-stick pan over high heat. When the pan is hot, drizzle a tablespoon of avocado oil into the pan, and add the filets skin-side down. Turn the heat down to medium, gently press down on filets and sear until skin is crispy, about 5 minutes. Remove salmon from the pan, place on a cooling sheet and let rest until they firm up, about 5 to 7 minutes.
In a medium bowl, combine yogurt, 1 tablespoon of lemon zest, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh dill, and salt and pepper to taste. Layer smashed potatoes over poached asparagus, and divide between 4 plates. Top each with a salmon filet and 1/4 cup of pickled radishes. Spoon desired amount of yogurt sauce over each filet, and sprinkle with leftover dill. Serve and enjoy.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
This classic Mexican soup is made from the simplest of ingredients but evokes a robust history with rich flavor.
This lightened mole recipe has all the richness without the excessive fat and hours in the kitchen.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.