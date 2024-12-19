The halls of Sharp HospiceCare's BonitaView Hospice Home came alive with the sound of music as a flute and harp duo from the San Diego Symphony performed for patients and their loved ones. This heartfelt tradition, paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, returned this holiday season to bring comfort and joy to those at the hospice home.

For the patients and families at BonitaView, the music was more than entertainment — it was a source of hope, comfort and connection. The event, says Michael Baumgardner, nurse manager of Sharp HospiceCare hospice homes, was meaningful for everyone involved, including staff members.

“Most of our patients can’t leave their rooms because of their conditions,” he says. “Hearing is the last sense to go, and having their doors open allows the music to flow throughout the halls and provide comfort to them and their families.”

Musicians Rose Lombardo and Julie Smith Phillips performed a variety of pieces, including the holiday favorite “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” for families gathered in BonitaView’s shared living room. Their music created a warm and calming atmosphere and, for some, offered a rare moment of peace during a difficult time.

Caring for the whole person

For Sharp HospiceCare, events like this are an extension of their commitment to providing not just physical care, but also emotional support. Live music, particularly during the holidays, offers something special: It connects people, evokes cherished memories and provides a sense of normalcy amid the stress of serious illness.

The partnership with the San Diego Symphony reflects a shared dedication to bringing the arts to communities in meaningful ways. Lauren Rausch, the San Diego Symphony’s social impact and leadership programs manager, explains that performances like these are part of a larger effort to reconnect with the community.

“It’s been wonderful to see families find moments of relaxation and connection through music,” Rausch says. “The holidays can be stressful, and we hope our musicians can bring some joy to the season.”

This year, the symphony extended its outreach to several health care settings, including the Helen Bernardy Center for Medically Fragile Children at Rady Children's Hospital, the San Diego Ronald McDonald House and the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health. Their mission is to share the gift of music with people who might not otherwise experience it, creating moments of joy and reflection for patients and families alike.

Sharp HospiceCare and the San Diego Symphony plan to continue this tradition in the years ahead.

“It’s a way to bring a little holiday magic into a very challenging time,” Baumgardner says. “We hope this becomes a staple of our care each season.”

