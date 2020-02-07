By day, Dr. Russell Reinbolt is an emergency medicine doctor at Sharp Memorial Hospital. During his off time, you can catch him training for his next ultramarathon.

In February, Dr. Reinbolt participated in the world’s coldest and toughest race: the Montane Yukon Arctic Ultra, a 300-mile trek along the Yukon Quest Trail in Whitehorse, Canada.

“As an emergency room physician, I deal with a lot of stress; the sport of ultramarathons is perfect for me because it allows me to clear my mind and focus on working toward a goal,” says Dr. Reinbolt.

During the race, Dr. Reinbolt had to be completely self-sufficient, towing food and shelter behind him in heavy sleds. Night temperatures reached as low as -50° C, which, when coupled with wind chill and sheer physical exhaustion, was not just challenging, but also extremely dangerous.

“When the body wants to stop, it’s the mind that must take over,” Dr. Reinbolt says. “To me, mental toughness is much harder to master than physical toughness. A true champion puts mind over body.”

