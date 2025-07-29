Even though most people have heard of menopause, it seems to remain somewhat of a mystery. All women will experience it, but many aren’t comfortable discussing it.

“Menopause is one of those things that is important to demystify, and we can do that simply by being more open about it,” says Dr. Shereen Binno, a board-certified OBGYN affiliated with Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns who is credentialed in menopause care by The Menopause Society™ and is the lead physician with the new Sharp Wellness and Menopause Care program.

Menopause is the natural time in a woman’s life when her menstrual periods stop and she can no longer become pregnant. Most women will experience at least some symptoms of menopause, which may last several years. However, a woman will know she has reached menopause when she has not had a period or spotting for a full year.

“There are a lot of misconceptions out there, especially when it comes to treatment options,” says Dr. Binno. “That’s why we started Sharp Wellness and Menopause Care. Women were coming to me who weren’t sure if their symptoms were related to menopause, and some didn’t even know treatments existed, such as hormone therapy, that could help relieve them.”

Below are some of the most common myths about menopause that Dr. Binno hears from patients seeking care — and the truths she shares with them.

1 Menopause is just hot flashes. A hot flash is a sudden feeling of warmth in the upper body, which may also cause sweating. But while hot flashes are common and may be the most well-known symptom of menopause, they are far from the only one. Other common symptoms include: Vaginal dryness

Changes in mood

Sleep interruption due to night sweats from hot flashes

Bladder infections “Of course, you also stop having your period, and a lot of women like that,” Dr. Binno laughs. 2 Everyone experiences menopause in the same way. “Most women will have symptoms, but some may not,” says Dr. Binno. “Not everyone will have all the symptoms. Some may have symptoms stronger than others.” Dr. Binno points out that while it can be useful to seek advice from others who are going through or have gone through menopause experiences, women should realize that their own experience will be unique. “If you see someone on Instagram downplaying symptoms or posting about how they didn’t have any symptoms at all, you don’t have to feel there’s something wrong if you feel like you’re struggling with your own experience,” she says. Data also suggests it’s common for women to have symptoms before their period stops — a time commonly known as perimenopause — for anywhere from 2 to 8 years, which means they should be prepared for the possibility of a long transition. 3 Every health issue during this time is due to menopause. Dr. Binno has had patients come to her office with a wide variety of symptoms that they have attributed to menopause, but it hasn’t always been the cause. Common changes that can occur beginning in one’s 30s include loss of muscle mass and weight gain. “Menopause happens during a time of life when your body is going through many other changes, as well,” says Dr. Binno. “So as your doctor, I try to see the whole picture to identify if there may be other things going on that may need to be addressed.” She says it’s essential to pay attention to the risk of heart disease, breast cancer and mental health issues. She also advises against brushing aside potential symptoms of these or other concerns as simply signs of menopause. 4 There are no treatments to help with menopause symptoms. “People who are struggling during menopause absolutely should not feel like they need to just cope with it,” Dr. Binno says adamantly. “We have treatments available, and patients should have access to them.” In particular, Dr. Binno suggests that hormone therapies can be effective in treating hot flashes and night sweats, and may help with bladder infections and vaginal dryness that can affect a person’s sex life. Other benefits may include helping to prevent osteoporosis, which is a weakening of the bones. “Hormone therapy went out of fashion for a while, but recent advances have come a long way,” says Dr. Binno. “While not right for everyone, many of my patients can safely get significant relief from their menopause symptoms that can make a big difference to their quality of life.”

Learn more about menopause care; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.