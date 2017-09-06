Sharp leader honored for philanthropic work

Sharp HealthCare’s Bill Littlejohn is considered one of the nation’s leading health care philanthropy professionals. The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) recently named Littlejohn the 2017 winner of the prestigious Harold J. (Si) Seymour Award, which he will receive in New Orleans this fall.

Professional peers say Littlejohn is a visionary leader and a catalyst for change. What distinguishes him from others is that not only does he excel in his profession, but also he is a mentor and role model to others.

“I’m humbled and honored to be recognized by colleagues I greatly respect and admire, and especially grateful to have spent half of my philanthropy career at Sharp HealthCare, which has been the beneficiary of extraordinary generosity and is truly a San Diego treasure,” says Littlejohn.

With more than three decades of experience, Littlejohn has led and directed philanthropic programs that have generated more than half a billion dollars. He joined Sharp HealthCare in 2002 as senior vice president and chief executive officer of the Sharp HealthCare Foundation, where he oversees the entire philanthropic program for Sharp. Under his leadership, Sharp has generated $275 million in philanthropy and recently completed INSPIRE: The Sharp HealthCare Campaign for Excellence, which raised over $100 million across nearly two dozen initiatives.

Littlejohn has consulted with and facilitated board retreats, conferences, site visits and presentations for hundreds of hospitals and health systems across the United States, Canada and Germany. He has supervised or directed more than 40 projects including capital and endowment campaigns, campaign planning and feasibility studies, development audits and major gift programs.

A graduate of the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts in economics, Littlejohn is a past chair of the AHP, a charter adviser to The Advisory Board Company’s Philanthropy Leadership Council, and served as chair of the 2014 AFP National Philanthropy Day in San Diego.

In addition to his work with Sharp, Littlejohn previously served as chair of the board of Santa Fe Christian Schools in Solana Beach, and as chair of the board of the St. Paul’s Retirement Home Foundation. He is a member of the board of directors of St. Paul’s Senior Services and Christian Youth Theater. He also is a recipient of the 2015 Outstanding Leadership Award from the Southern California Association for Healthcare Development.

Littlejohn’s most recent award honors the memory of Harold J. (Si) Seymour, considered a trailblazer in the world of philanthropy. Seymour’s career spanned a half-century of fundraising on behalf of many worthy causes, from the National War Fund during World War II and Harvard University, to youth groups, educational institutions, health organizations and numerous community service projects.

