Bill Littlejohn is one of the nation's leading health care philanthropy professionals. With more than three decades of experience, Littlejohn has led and directed philanthropic programs that have generated nearly a billion dollars. Littlejohn joined Sharp HealthCare in 2002 as senior vice president and chief executive officer of the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare. He oversees the entire philanthropic program for Sharp, and under his leadership, Sharp has generated more than $300 million in philanthropy and launched ENVISION: The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare, a $2 billion investment in the future of health care in San Diego.

Littlejohn has consulted with and facilitated board retreats, conferences, site visits and presentations for hundreds of hospitals and health systems across the U.S., Canada, France and Germany. During 10 years of providing fundraising counsel, Littlejohn directed more than 40 projects, including capital campaigns, planning and feasibility studies, development audits and major gift programs.

Littlejohn is a 1980 graduate of the University of Virginia with a bachelor of arts degree in economics. He is a past chair of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP); received the 2017 Si Seymour Award, AHP's highest recognition for professional development; received the 2015 Outstanding Leadership Award from the Southern California Association for Healthcare Development; is a charter advisor to The Advisory Board Company's Philanthropy Leadership Council; is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP); and received the 2018 AFP San Diego Outstanding Development Professional award.