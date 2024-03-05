Sharp nurse gives the ultimate gift (video)

By The Health News Team | March 5, 2024

Elli Casique has been a nurse at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns for over seven years, supporting women delivering their babies. Elli also gave birth to her own two daughters at Sharp Mary Birch. And while she was done growing her family, Elli felt like her childbearing journey was not yet complete.

After extensive research and with the support of her family, she decided to become a surrogate for a family hoping to expand.

Watch the video above to learn more about Elli’s journey as a surrogate and delivering at Sharp Mary Birch.

Learn more about delivering via surrogacy at Sharp HealthCare.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Elli Casique

Elli Casique

Contributor

Elli Casique is a labor and delivery nurse at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.

Related topics

You might also like:

Adrianna Genera-Wurst, Desiree Lopez and Rebecca Adams at Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Patient’s grateful daughter donates to Sharp

A daughter shows her appreciation to the health care providers who cared for her mother.

Chris Harwell and Dr. Marquis Hart at Sharp Memorial Hospital
Treating liver tumors with advanced technology (video)

Chris Harwell celebrated his 71st birthday at home, thanks to advanced ablation technology.

Austin Cameron of San Diego with his oncologist, Dr. David Bodkin, at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Celebrating 30 years of world-class cancer care

Former NASCAR driver looks back on his unexpected cancer diagnosis and how his care at Sharp got him back in the race.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.