Elli Casique has been a nurse at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns for over seven years, supporting women delivering their babies. Elli also gave birth to her own two daughters at Sharp Mary Birch. And while she was done growing her family, Elli felt like her childbearing journey was not yet complete.

After extensive research and with the support of her family, she decided to become a surrogate for a family hoping to expand.

Watch the video above to learn more about Elli’s journey as a surrogate and delivering at Sharp Mary Birch.

