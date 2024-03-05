Patient’s grateful daughter donates to Sharp
A daughter shows her appreciation to the health care providers who cared for her mother.
Elli Casique has been a nurse at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns for over seven years, supporting women delivering their babies. Elli also gave birth to her own two daughters at Sharp Mary Birch. And while she was done growing her family, Elli felt like her childbearing journey was not yet complete.
After extensive research and with the support of her family, she decided to become a surrogate for a family hoping to expand.
Watch the video above to learn more about Elli’s journey as a surrogate and delivering at Sharp Mary Birch.
Learn more about delivering via surrogacy at Sharp HealthCare.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Elli Casique is a labor and delivery nurse at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.
