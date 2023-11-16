Growing your family through surrogacy

Our goal is to have both parents present at the delivery. However, this is dependent on multiple factors, including the surrogate’s agreement. It is also dependent on current county visitation guidelines that can be found on sharp.com.

If the surrogate has a cesarean section, only one person is allowed to be present and often that is their own support person. In that case, the parents can stay in the waiting area and will be brought to the recovery room nursery as soon as possible after the delivery.