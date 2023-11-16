Growing your family through surrogacy
Delivering more babies than anywhere else in San Diego County, we understand the importance of providing exceptional care and a welcoming space for all families, including those who choose surrogacy.
Resources for families and surrogates
Throughout the pregnancy journey, parents and their surrogates can expect support from an expert team and a safe and comfortable birthing experience. Our comprehensive maternity resources include:
Bilingual neonatologists
Private hospital tours
Private recovery suites
Social work support
Your access to care
Call our childbirth hospitals to schedule a tour and learn more about delivering via surrogacy.
Sharp Chula Vista Center for Women & Newborns: 619-502-5800
Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns: 619-740-6000
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns: 858-939-4133
Sharp accepts almost all health insurance plans.
Frequently asked questions
San Diego childbirth locations
We offer maternity care across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.