Grant Affleck was in the prime of his life when he began experiencing radiating pain in his low back and down his legs. It was the onset of his spinal problems. By age 44, Grant had severe, degenerative arthritis and had to medically retire from a job he loved.

After multiple surgeries at Sharp Memorial Hospital and extensive rehabilitation at Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center, Grant’s recovery enabled him to volunteer at Sharp HospiceCare homes as a compassionate listener to patients and families.

Learn more about how Grant uses his mind and heart to help others in need in this video, filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic.