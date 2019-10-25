Shaved Brussels sprouts and apple salad (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
Roasting Brussels sprouts may be on-trend, but shaving them for a salad is pure culinary genius. The sprouts in this salad get a flavor kick from cherries, apples and a blueberry pomegranate vinaigrette — all topped with Mediterranean favorites like walnuts and baked pita.
Vegetarians will love this salad as-is. But meat-eaters looking for healthy, red meat alternatives can add crispy turkey bacon.
12 ounces sliced turkey bacon (optional)
Olive oil spray
2 (6-inch) whole-grain pitas, each cut into 4 wedges
1/8 teaspoon crystallized lemon
1 teaspoon salt-free Italian seasoning
2 1/4 cups Brussels sprouts, shaved
8 ounces arugula
1/4 cup dried cherries
2 1/2 cups apple (about 2 medium apples), cored and diced – use Golden Delicious when available
3/4 cup carrots, peeled and julienned
1/2 cup fruit vinaigrette, such as blueberry pomegranate
1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
Heat oven to 350° F. On a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, arrange turkey bacon; do not overcrowd. Cook for 8 to 12 minutes, or until crisp, and set aside to cool. When cool, coarsely chop.
Lightly coat pita wedges with olive oil spray. Sprinkle evenly with lemon crystals and seasoning, about a pinch per pita. Place pita onto an ungreased sheet pan. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes, or until crisp. Allow to cool at room temperature before serving.
In a large bowl, combine shaved Brussels sprouts, arugula, dried cherries, apples, carrots, turkey bacon (if using) and vinaigrette. Toss until evenly coated.
Divide among 4 bowls. Sprinkle each with chopped walnuts and serve with pita wedges.
To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.