By The Health News Team | October 25, 2019
Roasting Brussels sprouts may be on-trend, but shaving them for a salad is pure culinary genius. The sprouts in this salad get a flavor kick from cherries, apples and a blueberry pomegranate vinaigrette — all topped with Mediterranean favorites like walnuts and baked pita.

Vegetarians will love this salad as-is. But meat-eaters looking for healthy, red meat alternatives can add crispy turkey bacon.

Shaved Brussels sprouts and apple salad (recipe)

Prep time:
8 to 12 minutes
Total time:
8 to 12 minutes
Servings:
4 servings

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces sliced turkey bacon (optional)

  • Olive oil spray

  • 2 (6-inch) whole-grain pitas, each cut into 4 wedges

  • 1/8 teaspoon crystallized lemon

  • 1 teaspoon salt-free Italian seasoning

  • 2 1/4 cups Brussels sprouts, shaved

  • 8 ounces arugula

  • 1/4 cup dried cherries

  • 2 1/2 cups apple (about 2 medium apples), cored and diced – use Golden Delicious when available

  • 3/4 cup carrots, peeled and julienned

  • 1/2 cup fruit vinaigrette, such as blueberry pomegranate

  • 1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

Directions

1

Step 1

Heat oven to 350° F. On a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, arrange turkey bacon; do not overcrowd. Cook for 8 to 12 minutes, or until crisp, and set aside to cool. When cool, coarsely chop.

2

Step 2

Lightly coat pita wedges with olive oil spray. Sprinkle evenly with lemon crystals and seasoning, about a pinch per pita. Place pita onto an ungreased sheet pan. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes, or until crisp. Allow to cool at room temperature before serving.

3

Step 3

In a large bowl, combine shaved Brussels sprouts, arugula, dried cherries, apples, carrots, turkey bacon (if using) and vinaigrette. Toss until evenly coated.

4

Step 4

Divide among 4 bowls. Sprinkle each with chopped walnuts and serve with pita wedges.

