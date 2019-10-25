Shaved Brussels sprouts and apple salad (recipe)

Roasting Brussels sprouts may be on-trend, but shaving them for a salad is pure culinary genius. The sprouts in this salad get a flavor kick from cherries, apples and a blueberry pomegranate vinaigrette — all topped with Mediterranean favorites like walnuts and baked pita.

Vegetarians will love this salad as-is. But meat-eaters looking for healthy, red meat alternatives can add crispy turkey bacon.