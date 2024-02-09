Shiitake mushroom congee (recipe)

By The Health News Team | February 9, 2024
Shiitake mushroom congee with a soft boiled egg

Congee, a savory rice porridge, has been consumed in China for centuries. A classic comfort food, many equate it to the chicken soup of the Western World. Yet lately, congee has been popping up on more upscale menus, dressed with unique or uncommon ingredients and polished off with a hefty price point.

No matter how it’s spruced or garnished, congee’s humble base is what makes it a global treasure. Simple white rice is mixed and soaked with water, creating an oatmeal-like texture that’s ready to take on your favorite flavors.

“Congee is so versatile,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network and classically trained chef and professional food photographer. “I use day-old rice for a smoother, more absorbent texture — and I lean on shiitake mushrooms to give it a rich, warm flavor.”

Shiitake Mushroom Congee

Prep time:
15 minutes
Total time:
35 minutes
Servings:
4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup white rice

  • 4 cups chicken stock

  • 3 teaspoons ginger, minced

  • 1 teaspoon white pepper

  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

  • 4 ounces shiitake mushrooms

  • 1 teaspoon green onions, thinly sliced

  • 1 teaspoon dried shallots

  • 1 egg (optional)

Directions

1

Prep the Rice Base

In a large pot over high heat, add rice and chicken stock and bring to a boil. Simmer until congee thickens and is creamy, about an hour.

2

Cut the Mushrooms

Clean the shiitake mushrooms thoroughly and dry with a paper towel. Slice them into thin strips. In a medium nonstick pan over medium high heat, add the mushrooms and sauté until moisture is removed and mushrooms are crispy.

3

Season and Serve the Congee

Once congee is thickened, season with salt, white pepper and ginger. Dish into bowls and top with mushrooms, green onions and shallots. If desired, serve with a soft-boiled (“6-minute”) egg.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 72; Fat = 1 grams; Carbohydrates = 14 grams
