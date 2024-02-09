Shiitake mushroom congee (recipe)

Congee, a savory rice porridge, has been consumed in China for centuries. A classic comfort food, many equate it to the chicken soup of the Western World. Yet lately, congee has been popping up on more upscale menus, dressed with unique or uncommon ingredients and polished off with a hefty price point.

No matter how it’s spruced or garnished, congee’s humble base is what makes it a global treasure. Simple white rice is mixed and soaked with water, creating an oatmeal-like texture that’s ready to take on your favorite flavors.

“Congee is so versatile,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network and classically trained chef and professional food photographer. “I use day-old rice for a smoother, more absorbent texture — and I lean on shiitake mushrooms to give it a rich, warm flavor.”