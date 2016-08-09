Simple fish tacos (recipe)

By The Health News Team | August 9, 2016
San Diegans take their fish tacos pretty seriously. Not only are they tasty, but white fish tacos are packed with lean protein and vitamins, including vitamin B-12.

There’s no need to wait for Taco Tuesday to enjoy this simple and healthful recipe, adapted from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “What’s Cooking USDA Mixing Bowl” website. Add a small salad or a side of black beans for an easy, any-day meal.

Simple Fish Tacos
Enjoy the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids found in cod.

Ingredients

  • 4 cod or white fish fillets, cut into 1-inch pieces

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

  • 2 teaspoons low-sodium taco seasoning

  • 2 cups red and green cabbage, shredded

  • 2 cups tomatoes, diced

  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

  • Nonfat sour cream (optional)

  • 2 limes, cut into wedges

  • Hot sauce, to taste

  • 12 (6-inch) corn tortillas, warmed

Directions

Step 1

In a medium bowl, combine cod, olive oil, lemon juice and taco seasoning; pour into large skillet. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until cod easily flakes when tested with a fork.

Step 2

Fill warm tortillas with cooked fish. Top with cabbage, tomatoes, sour cream (optional), fresh squeezed lime juice and hot sauce.

