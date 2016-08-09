Simple fish tacos (recipe)

San Diegans take their fish tacos pretty seriously. Not only are they tasty, but white fish tacos are packed with lean protein and vitamins, including vitamin B-12.

There’s no need to wait for Taco Tuesday to enjoy this simple and healthful recipe, adapted from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “What’s Cooking USDA Mixing Bowl” website. Add a small salad or a side of black beans for an easy, any-day meal.

Simple Fish Tacos

Enjoy the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids found in cod.