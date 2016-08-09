Simple fish tacos (recipe)

10 ways to crush your fitness goals
San Diegans take their fish tacos pretty seriously. Not only are they tasty, but white fish tacos are packed with lean protein and vitamins, including vitamin B-12.
There’s no need to wait for Taco Tuesday to enjoy this simple and healthful recipe, adapted from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “What’s Cooking USDA Mixing Bowl” website. Add a small salad or a side of black beans for an easy, any-day meal.
Simple Fish Tacos
Enjoy the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids found in cod.
4 cod or white fish fillets, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons low-sodium taco seasoning
2 cups red and green cabbage, shredded
2 cups tomatoes, diced
1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
Nonfat sour cream (optional)
2 limes, cut into wedges
Hot sauce, to taste
12 (6-inch) corn tortillas, warmed
In a medium bowl, combine cod, olive oil, lemon juice and taco seasoning; pour into large skillet. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until cod easily flakes when tested with a fork.
Fill warm tortillas with cooked fish. Top with cabbage, tomatoes, sour cream (optional), fresh squeezed lime juice and hot sauce.
