Panang curry is a Thai treasure, combining chicken and veggies with a rich and creamy coconut milk sauce. Using a slow cooker gives the chicken time to soak in the spices, which will warm both your belly and kitchen.
This lighter version focuses on lean meat and vitamin-packed vegetables, providing heart-friendly and cancer-fighting benefits. For additional health benefits, skip the white rice and use brown rice or cauliflower rice instead.
Add extra zest by topping with fresh basil, sliced jalapenos and a squeeze of fresh lime juice.
2 tablespoons (3 packets) no-calorie sweetener, granulated
2 teaspoons curry powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon coriander
1 to 3 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes (depending on desired spiciness)
1 medium white or yellow onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (all visible fat discarded), cut into 1-inch cubes
1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
1 1/2 cups broccoli florets
1 (14.5-ounce) can diced, no-salt-added tomatoes, undrained
6 ounces no-salt-added tomato paste
1 cup water
3/4 cup canned, unsweetened, light coconut milk
1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced (or 1 tablespoon dried)
Lime wedges (optional), to serve
In a small bowl, add no-calorie sweetener, curry powder, cumin, coriander and red pepper flakes. Stir gently to combine and set aside.
To the slow cooker, add onion, garlic, chicken, sweet potato, broccoli, tomatoes, tomato paste, water and coconut milk. Sprinkle the spice mixture and basil on top.
Cover and cook on low heat for 8 hours, or high heat for 4 hours. Gently mix and serve over your choice of rice.
Recipe adapted from the American Heart Association.
