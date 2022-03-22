Slow-cooker panang curry with chicken (recipe)

By The Health News Team | March 22, 2022
Panang curry is a Thai treasure, combining chicken and veggies with a rich and creamy coconut milk sauce. Using a slow cooker gives the chicken time to soak in the spices, which will warm both your belly and kitchen.

This lighter version focuses on lean meat and vitamin-packed vegetables, providing heart-friendly and cancer-fighting benefits. For additional health benefits, skip the white rice and use brown rice or cauliflower rice instead.

Add extra zest by topping with fresh basil, sliced jalapenos and a squeeze of fresh lime juice.

Prep time:
4 hours
Total time:
4 hours
Servings:
4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons (3 packets) no-calorie sweetener, granulated

  • 2 teaspoons curry powder

  • 1 teaspoon cumin

  • 1 teaspoon coriander

  • 1 to 3 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes (depending on desired spiciness)

  • 1 medium white or yellow onion, diced

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (all visible fat discarded), cut into 1-inch cubes

  • 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

  • 1 1/2 cups broccoli florets

  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced, no-salt-added tomatoes, undrained

  • 6 ounces no-salt-added tomato paste

  • 1 cup water

  • 3/4 cup canned, unsweetened, light coconut milk

  • 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced (or 1 tablespoon dried)

  • Lime wedges (optional), to serve

Directions

1

Step 1: Prep the Spices

In a small bowl, add no-calorie sweetener, curry powder, cumin, coriander and red pepper flakes. Stir gently to combine and set aside.

2

Step 2: Fill the Slow Cooker

To the slow cooker, add onion, garlic, chicken, sweet potato, broccoli, tomatoes, tomato paste, water and coconut milk. Sprinkle the spice mixture and basil on top.

3

Step 3: Cook and Serve

Cover and cook on low heat for 8 hours, or high heat for 4 hours. Gently mix and serve over your choice of rice.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 330; Fat = 6.3 grams; Sugar = 17 grams

Recipe adapted from the American Heart Association.

