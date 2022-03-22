Panang curry is a Thai treasure, combining chicken and veggies with a rich and creamy coconut milk sauce. Using a slow cooker gives the chicken time to soak in the spices, which will warm both your belly and kitchen.

This lighter version focuses on lean meat and vitamin-packed vegetables, providing heart-friendly and cancer-fighting benefits. For additional health benefits, skip the white rice and use brown rice or cauliflower rice instead.

Slow-Cooker Panang Curry with Chicken

Add extra zest by topping with fresh basil, sliced jalapenos and a squeeze of fresh lime juice.