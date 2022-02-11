Strawberry avocado toast (recipe)

Add some sweetness to classic avocado toast by topping it with fresh, sliced strawberries. Aside from adding antioxidant power from the berries, the mix of colors and flavors can turn something simple into a culinary work of art.

The fiber from whole-grain bread and the healthy fat from avocado add to this nutrient-rich meal that can help fuel your day and keep you feeling fuller, longer.

Strawberry Avocado Toast

Add extra nutrients to your avocado toast by experimenting with black sesame seeds, chia seeds, flaxseed or poppy seeds.