Strawberry avocado toast (recipe)

By The Health News Team | February 11, 2022
Toast with avocados and strawberries

Add some sweetness to classic avocado toast by topping it with fresh, sliced strawberries. Aside from adding antioxidant power from the berries, the mix of colors and flavors can turn something simple into a culinary work of art.

The fiber from whole-grain bread and the healthy fat from avocado add to this nutrient-rich meal that can help fuel your day and keep you feeling fuller, longer.

Strawberry Avocado Toast

Add extra nutrients to your avocado toast by experimenting with black sesame seeds, chia seeds, flaxseed or poppy seeds.

Prep time:
7 minutes
Total time:
7 minutes
Servings:
2 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 large avocado

  • 6 strawberries, sliced

  • 2 slices of whole-grain bread

  • Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

  • Salt, to taste

Directions

1

Step 1: Prep the Ingredients

Lightly toast the whole-grain bread. Slice the strawberries, and slice or mash the avocado.

2

Step 2: Assemble and Enjoy

Layer the toast with avocado. Top with strawberries and sprinkle with seeds (optional) and seasonings of your choice.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 190; Fat = 11 grams; Sugar = 3 grams

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

