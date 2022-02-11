Strawberry avocado toast (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
Add some sweetness to classic avocado toast by topping it with fresh, sliced strawberries. Aside from adding antioxidant power from the berries, the mix of colors and flavors can turn something simple into a culinary work of art.
The fiber from whole-grain bread and the healthy fat from avocado add to this nutrient-rich meal that can help fuel your day and keep you feeling fuller, longer.
Add extra nutrients to your avocado toast by experimenting with black sesame seeds, chia seeds, flaxseed or poppy seeds.
1 large avocado
6 strawberries, sliced
2 slices of whole-grain bread
Fresh ground black pepper, to taste
Salt, to taste
Lightly toast the whole-grain bread. Slice the strawberries, and slice or mash the avocado.
Layer the toast with avocado. Top with strawberries and sprinkle with seeds (optional) and seasonings of your choice.
