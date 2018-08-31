Strawberry watermelon mojito mocktail (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
Thirsting for a slushy beverage without the alcohol? The sweetness of two vibrant summer fruits blends with the distinctive tastes of mint and lime for this beautiful and refreshing drink.
2 cups watermelon (seedless), chopped
1/2 cup fresh strawberries, chopped
8 mint leaves, cut into thin strips
2 limes (1 for juice, and 1 reserved for garnish)
1 tablespoon raw honey
1 1/2 cups ice
1 cup water (optional)
1/4 lime wedge
1 sprig of mint
1 whole strawberry
1 wedge watermelon
Place watermelon, strawberries, mint leaves, the juice of 1 lime and honey in a bar tumbler and muddle (crush) ingredients until fruit and mint are minced and well-blended. Add ice, and garnish with lime wedge, sprig of mint, strawberry and watermelon. Add water to thin, as desired.
To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.