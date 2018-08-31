Strawberry watermelon mojito mocktail (recipe)

By The Health News Team | August 31, 2018
Thirsting for a slushy beverage without the alcohol? The sweetness of two vibrant summer fruits blends with the distinctive tastes of mint and lime for this beautiful and refreshing drink.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups watermelon (seedless), chopped

  • 1/2 cup fresh strawberries, chopped

  • 8 mint leaves, cut into thin strips

  • 2 limes (1 for juice, and 1 reserved for garnish)

  • 1 tablespoon raw honey

  • 1 1/2 cups ice

  • 1 cup water (optional)

  • 1/4 lime wedge

  • 1 sprig of mint

  • 1 whole strawberry

  • 1 wedge watermelon

Directions

1

Step 1

Place watermelon, strawberries, mint leaves, the juice of 1 lime and honey in a bar tumbler and muddle (crush) ingredients until fruit and mint are minced and well-blended. Add ice, and garnish with lime wedge, sprig of mint, strawberry and watermelon. Add water to thin, as desired.

