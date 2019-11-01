Stuffed roasted acorn squash (recipe)

Chances are good that your grocery store is bursting with acorn squash. This fall favorite is everywhere, second only to its popular sidekick, the pumpkin.

What acorn squash has that pumpkin doesn’t is a versatility that lets it stand alone on your plate. But why let it stand alone? This recipe fills tender, roasted acorn squash with black lentils and cranberry rice pilaf — all fiber-filled sides that pair perfectly with the sweetness of squash.