Stuffed roasted acorn squash (recipe)

Chances are good that your grocery store is bursting with acorn squash. This fall favorite is everywhere, second only to its popular sidekick, the pumpkin.
What acorn squash has that pumpkin doesn’t is a versatility that lets it stand alone on your plate. But why let it stand alone? This recipe fills tender, roasted acorn squash with black lentils and cranberry rice pilaf — all fiber-filled sides that pair perfectly with the sweetness of squash.
1/3 cup dried black lentils, rinsed
1 cup water
1/4 cup basmati rice
1/3 cup and 1 tablespoon water
1 medium acorn squash
2 1/2 teaspoons canola oil, divided
2 tablespoons onion, diced
2 tablespoons celery, diced
4 teaspoons fresh sage, chopped
1/4 teaspoon poultry seasoning
2 tablespoons dried cranberries, chopped
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 ounce seasoned croutons, crushed
In a medium pot over high heat, bring 1 cup water to a boil. Stir in rinsed lentils. Reduce heat and cover, allowing to simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat.
In a separate medium pot over high heat, bring 1/3 cup and 1 tablespoon water to a boil. Stir in rice. Reduce heat and cover, allowing to simmer for 12 minutes, or until rice is tender and all the water is absorbed. Fluff with a fork.
Heat oven to 400° F. Cut off both ends of the acorn squash to create a flat surface. Cut the squash in half crosswise to create two halves. Scoop out the seeds.
Coat the acorn squash with cooking spray. Place each half on a parchment-lined baking sheet with the cut side facing down. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the flesh is fork-tender and golden. Set aside to cool. Reduce oven heat to 350° F.
In a medium skillet over medium, heat 1 1/2 teaspoons canola oil. Add onions and celery. Saute for 3 to 5 minutes, or until softened. Add cooked lentils, cooked rice, sage, poultry seasoning, dried cranberries and salt. Stir well. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, then remove from heat.
Divide mixture in half, and fill each acorn squash half, making a mound if needed. Top each with croutons, and drizzle each with 1/2 teaspoon canola oil. Return to oven and roast for 10 to 15 minutes, or until fully heated through. Serve and enjoy.
