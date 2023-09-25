Losing a loved one to addiction
Suicide: It's a difficult subject for many to discuss. Yet suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. among all ages. Knowing the warning signs of suicide and how to prevent it could save a life.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, there is no single cause for suicide, but there are some warning signs to watch for, including if an individual is:
Talking about wanting to die
Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live
Talking about being a burden to others
Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
Sleeping too little or too much
Withdrawing or exhibiting signs of isolation
Showing loss of interest
Charles Westfall, manager of adult outpatient services at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, says partaking in riskier behavior and changes in mood and sleep can also be signs a person is at risk of suicide. He explains how the following risk factors can increase the chance a person may try to take their own life.
Take action to save a life
If someone you know is exhibiting warning signs or risk factors of suicide, taking action as soon as possible is critical.
Think of the situation as a silent emergency, and follow these steps:
Connect with the person and share your concerns.
Ask the person directly, "Are you thinking of killing yourself?"
Encourage the person to get help or offer to get help for them.
Assist in restricting access to lethal means, like firearms.
Create a safety plan with phone numbers of people to call in case the person starts having suicidal thoughts.
Help them stay connected to a support system.
If it seems that the person may harm themselves, do not leave them alone. Take them to the nearest emergency room or dial 911.
For additional assistance, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is reachable by calling or texting just three numbers — 988 — from anywhere in the country.
People who call 988 are connected to a counselor who will listen, provide support and connect them with needed resources.
