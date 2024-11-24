Charles Westfall, LMFT, is the manager of Sharp McDonald Center.

For Westfall, the psychotherapy field allows him to combine his need to understand the nature of things, with a desire to serve others. He finds that the best part of his job is witnessing teams working together to be the best for their patients.

Switching gears to his personal life, Westfall admits, "I have a spouse who challenges me to be better, two boys who inspire me to be better and golf clubs who wish I were better."

