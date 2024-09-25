For centuries, philosophers, theologians and artists have wrestled with the concept of pain and how humans cope with it. There’s even a well-known Buddhist saying addressing the theme: “Pain is inevitable; suffering is optional.”

However, for the 51.6 million Americans who live with some form of chronic pain, there’s a need to go beyond theoretical expression to find a way to relieve the symptoms that are impacting their daily life. The National Institutes of Health defines pain as chronic when it lasts longer than three months or beyond when it is expected to heal.

“We’re all going to experience physical pain at various points throughout our lives, and it can often be treated with over-the-counter medication,” says Kelly McDonough, RN, lead clinical nurse at Sharp McDonald Center. “But living with chronic pain is a totally different situation. Anyone who is suffering from pain for that long should seek treatment.”

Prescription opioid painkillers

Opioids have become a hot topic in recent years due to headlines about opioid abuse. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control says there is an opioid epidemic that has taken the lives of an estimated 560,000 Americans since the 1990s.

However, opioids — natural or synthetic chemicals that reduce the intensity of the pain signals sent to the brain — are also commonly prescribed to help treat patients experiencing pain. More than 100 million opioid prescriptions are written each year.

The most commonly prescribed opioids are:

Hydrocodone (Vicodin)

Oxycodone (OxyContin or Percocet)

Morphine

For acute pain, which means pain that has lasted less than a month and has a known cause, such as an injury or following surgery, the medication should only be taken as long as necessary. Usually, opioids are taken for a week or less, and often for less than three days.

“There are many reasons why a person under the care of a medical professional could be provided with an opioid prescription pain medication,” McDonough says. “But there are significant risks to unsupervised use.”

Opioid risks and side effects

McDonough explains that the most significant risks associated with opioids are connected to their misuse, particularly the risks of overdose or addiction.

“Some patients can develop physical dependence or addiction,” McDonough says. “This can then mean a difficult period of withdrawal when it’s time to stop using the medication.”

Many opioid medications also have other side effects, including:

Tolerance (the need to take increasing dosages for effectiveness)

Constipation

Nausea, vomiting or dry mouth

Sleeplessness

Dizziness

Itching and sweating

McDonough says understanding the risks and side effects is essential to using opioids safely, especially if a person or their family member has a history of substance abuse.

“You need to have an open conversation with your doctor,” she says. “Together, you can make a clear plan for achieving your goals and alleviating your pain in a safe and effective way.”

Warning signs of opioid misuse

McDonough points out that there are several warning signs that opioid use has crossed the line into abuse and addiction, such as:

Inability to quit taking them

Craving extra doses

Taking more doses than prescribed

Purchasing them off the internet or street or from other sources

Lying about or hiding use

“It’s important to acknowledge that pain is real and that if a person’s quality of life is being affected by chronic pain, this can have a direct impact on their mental health,” McDonough says. “So that pain should be safely treated with the assistance of a medical professional.”

If you believe you or a loved one has a problem with pain medications, McDonough encourages you to seek help. Talk with your doctor, contact Sharp McDonald Center or call the National Drug Hotline at 844-289-0879.

“Reach out and talk to someone,” she says. “Because if you think there’s a problem, there probably is.”

