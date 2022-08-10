How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home
Matthew Schultzel, DO, is a general surgeon at Sharp Memorial Hospital who specializes in robotic and colorectal surgery. He brings his Great Dane therapy dog, Thor, to visit with his cancer patients and lift their spirits.
Thor’s patient interactions include visiting people in the hospital after they’ve had surgery and in Dr. Schultzel’s office for consultations and follow-up care. Patients and their family members are also invited to see Thor at area dog parks.
Dr. Schultzel grew up with a Great Dane therapy dog. So, there was no doubt about what kind of dog he wanted to help bring his patients some joy and comfort during difficult times in their lives. Thor lightens the mood and makes people happy — all part of helping them heal.
Watch the video and see how Thor makes Dr. Schultzel’s life as a cancer surgeon less stressful.
