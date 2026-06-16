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Matthew M. Schultzel, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Colon and rectal surgery

(board certified)

General surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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477 N El Camino Real

858-207-3117

477 N El Camino Real
Suite C204
Encinitas, CA 92024

San Diego ENT

858-207-3117

4150 Regents Park Row
Suite 345
La Jolla, CA 92037

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Location and phone

  1. 477 N El Camino Real
    Suite C204
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions

    858-207-3117

  2. San Diego ENT

    4150 Regents Park Row
    Suite 345
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-207-3117

About Matthew M. Schultzel, DO

I was inspired to start a career as a surgeon as my eldest brother and grandmother both suffered from colon cancer. I have a passion for the surgical cure of cancer. I specialize in general surgery, as well as minimally invasive colon and rectal surgery. My areas of interest include endoscopic surgery, single-incision laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, transanal total mesorectal excision and transanal video-assisted surgery for benign tumors unable to be retrieved via colonoscopy. I am also experienced in the use of advanced robotic methods to reduce postoperative complications, hernias and pain, and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. I have a passion for colon and rectal cancer and was awarded Top Surgical Oncologist in San Diego in 2019 by the American Cancer Society. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, my Great Dane, Thor, and teaching Kendo (Japanese fencing). I also enjoy scuba diving.

Age: 43
Gender: Male

Education

University of Texas Health Science Center: Fellowship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
Hackensack University Medical Center: Residency
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1306123229

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Matthew M. Schultzel, DO, accepts 25 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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