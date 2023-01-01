About Matthew Schultzel, DO

I was inspired to start a career as a surgeon as my eldest brother and grandmother both suffered from colon cancer. I have a passion for the surgical cure of cancer. I specialize in general surgery, as well as minimally invasive colon and rectal surgery. My areas of interest include endoscopic surgery, single-incision laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, transanal total mesorectal excision and transanal video-assisted surgery for benign tumors unable to be retrieved via colonoscopy. I am also experienced in the use of advanced robotic methods in order to reduce postoperative complications, hernias and pain. I have a passion for colon and rectal cancer and was awarded Top Surgical Oncologist in San Diego in 2019 by the American Cancer Society. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, my Great Dane, Thor, and teaching Kendo (Japanese fencing). I also enjoy scuba diving.

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish , Japanese , Korean

Education University of Texas Health Science Center : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

Hackensack University Medical Center : Residency

Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship



