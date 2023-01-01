Matthew Schultzel, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Colon and rectal surgery (board certified)
General surgery (board certified)
Matthew Schultzel, DO
About Matthew Schultzel, DO
I was inspired to start a career as a surgeon as my eldest brother and grandmother both suffered from colon cancer. I have a passion for the surgical cure of cancer. I specialize in general surgery, as well as minimally invasive colon and rectal surgery. My areas of interest include endoscopic surgery, single-incision laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, transanal total mesorectal excision and transanal video-assisted surgery for benign tumors unable to be retrieved via colonoscopy. I am also experienced in the use of advanced robotic methods in order to reduce postoperative complications, hernias and pain. I have a passion for colon and rectal cancer and was awarded Top Surgical Oncologist in San Diego in 2019 by the American Cancer Society. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, my Great Dane, Thor, and teaching Kendo (Japanese fencing). I also enjoy scuba diving.
Age:40
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean
Education
University of Texas Health Science Center:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hackensack University Medical Center:Residency
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bloodless medicine
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Fecal incontinence
- Fistula repair
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laser surgery
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pelvic floor disorders
- Pilonidal cyst
- Rectal prolapse
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Skin graft
- Ulcerative colitis
NPI
1306123229
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Matthew Schultzel, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
