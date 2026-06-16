Thor: Hero of healing
As a cancer therapy dog, Thor takes his “hero” status very seriously.
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Colon and rectal surgery
(board certified)
General surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Colon and rectal surgery
(board certified)
General surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
477 N El Camino Real
Suite C204
Encinitas, CA 92024
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San Diego ENT
4150 Regents Park Row
Suite 345
La Jolla, CA 92037
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I was inspired to start a career as a surgeon as my eldest brother and grandmother both suffered from colon cancer. I have a passion for the surgical cure of cancer. I specialize in general surgery, as well as minimally invasive colon and rectal surgery. My areas of interest include endoscopic surgery, single-incision laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, transanal total mesorectal excision and transanal video-assisted surgery for benign tumors unable to be retrieved via colonoscopy. I am also experienced in the use of advanced robotic methods to reduce postoperative complications, hernias and pain, and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. I have a passion for colon and rectal cancer and was awarded Top Surgical Oncologist in San Diego in 2019 by the American Cancer Society. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, my Great Dane, Thor, and teaching Kendo (Japanese fencing). I also enjoy scuba diving.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1306123229
Matthew M. Schultzel, DO, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew M. Schultzel, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Matthew M. Schultzel, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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