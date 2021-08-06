Tofu stir-fry (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
You don’t need to be vegetarian to enjoy tofu. The plant-based protein and popular meat alternative is so versatile, and can add a hearty kick to any dish.
This stir-fry recipe is perfect for busy weeknights, and a great way to add a meatless option to your regular dinner rotation. Change it up by experimenting with a variety of veggies.
2 (14-ounce) packages extra-firm tofu
1 tablespoon canola or grapeseed oil
3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce divided, plus additional to taste
3 large garlic cloves, minced (about 1 heaping tablespoon)
1 small bunch green onions, finely chopped
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
1 to 2 teaspoons fresh chili paste (or 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes)
10 ounces baby spinach (or other vegetable of your choice)
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
2 teaspoons sesame oil
4 cups prepared brown rice, quinoa, rice noodles or cauliflower rice
Drain the tofu. Wrap the blocks in paper towels and squeeze out excess moisture. Cut into 3/4-inch cubes.
In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high, heat the canola or grapeseed oil. Add tofu and drizzle with 1 tablespoon soy sauce. Sauté, stirring until the tofu is lightly browned on all sides, about 8 to 10 minutes.
Add the garlic, 2/3 of the green onion, ginger, chili paste (or red pepper flakes) and the remaining 2 tablespoons of soy sauce. Stir until fragrant, about 1 minute.
In batches, add spinach or veggies of your choice, stirring as you go. Stir in sesame seeds and sesame oil. When the spinach is wilted (or veggies are tender), remove from heat.
Sprinkle the remaining green onions on top. Serve hot, over rice or noodles of your choice, along with a few dashes of soy sauce and chili paste or red pepper flakes to taste.
Recipe adapted from wellplated.com.
