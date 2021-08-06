Tofu stir-fry (recipe)

By The Health News Team | August 6, 2021
Tofu stir fry with rice and green onions

You don’t need to be vegetarian to enjoy tofu. The plant-based protein and popular meat alternative is so versatile, and can add a hearty kick to any dish.

This stir-fry recipe is perfect for busy weeknights, and a great way to add a meatless option to your regular dinner rotation. Change it up by experimenting with a variety of veggies.

Prep time:
20 minutes
Total time:
20 minutes
Servings:
4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 (14-ounce) packages extra-firm tofu

  • 1 tablespoon canola or grapeseed oil

  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce divided, plus additional to taste

  • 3 large garlic cloves, minced (about 1 heaping tablespoon)

  • 1 small bunch green onions, finely chopped

  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced

  • 1 to 2 teaspoons fresh chili paste (or 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes)

  • 10 ounces baby spinach (or other vegetable of your choice)

  • 2 tablespoons sesame seeds

  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil

  • 4 cups prepared brown rice, quinoa, rice noodles or cauliflower rice

Directions

1

Step 1: Prep the Tofu

Drain the tofu. Wrap the blocks in paper towels and squeeze out excess moisture. Cut into 3/4-inch cubes.

2

Step 2: Cook the Tofu

In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high, heat the canola or grapeseed oil. Add tofu and drizzle with 1 tablespoon soy sauce. Sauté, stirring until the tofu is lightly browned on all sides, about 8 to 10 minutes.
Add the garlic, 2/3 of the green onion, ginger, chili paste (or red pepper flakes) and the remaining 2 tablespoons of soy sauce. Stir until fragrant, about 1 minute.

3

Step 3: Add the Veggies

In batches, add spinach or veggies of your choice, stirring as you go. Stir in sesame seeds and sesame oil. When the spinach is wilted (or veggies are tender), remove from heat.
Sprinkle the remaining green onions on top. Serve hot, over rice or noodles of your choice, along with a few dashes of soy sauce and chili paste or red pepper flakes to taste.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 297; Fat = 17 grams; Sugar = 1 gram

Recipe adapted from wellplated.com.

