Treating liver tumors with advanced technology (video)

By The Health News Team | January 3, 2022

Chris Harwell successfully underwent surgery and chemotherapy for colon cancer. During a follow-up appointment, however, a 2.5-centimeter tumor was discovered in his liver. The small size of the tumor made Chris the perfect candidate for microwave ablation — a minimally invasive process that destroys tumors without the need for open surgery.

Under the expert care of Dr. Marquis Hart, a board-certified surgeon affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, Chris’ tumor was successfully removed using the new Emprint SX ablation platform, which uses microwave energy to kill cancerous cells.

Chris was able to recover quickly and return home to celebrate his 71st birthday with his family. Sharp Memorial is the first hospital in Southern California to use this technology.

Watch the video to learn more about Chris Harwell and advanced microwave ablation technology.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Marquis Hart

Contributor

A board-certified surgeon and kidney and pancreas specialist affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital

