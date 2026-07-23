Sharing a bond through organ donation (video)
Ruth and Christine are more than Sharp co-workers – they now share the bond of a life-changing kidney donation.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Transplant surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Transplant surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center
8010 Frost St., Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-650-5000
Fax: 858-636-2906
Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center - Orange County
11100 Warner Ave
Ste 218
Fountain Valley, CA 92708-7511
Get directions
Sharp Memorial Hospital Hepatobiliary Clinic
8010 Frost St.
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-4222
Get directions
858-650-5029
Fax: 858-303-9176
I am committed to helping patients survive end stage organ disease and resuming a healthy state. Easing the way for my patients and their family is my priority.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1356401442
Marquis E. Hart, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marquis E. Hart, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marquis E. Hart, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Marquis E. Hart, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Ruth and Christine are more than Sharp co-workers – they now share the bond of a life-changing kidney donation.
Having no symptoms or family history, Dan Musil, 66, was surprised to find out he had liver cancer.
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