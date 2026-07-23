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Marquis E. Hart, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Transplant surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center

858-650-5000
Fax: 858-636-2906

8010 Frost St., Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center - Orange County

858-550-5000

11100 Warner Ave
Ste 218
Fountain Valley, CA 92708-7511

Sharp Memorial Hospital Hepatobiliary Clinic

858-650-5029
Fax: 858-303-9176

8010 Frost St.
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-4222

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center

    8010 Frost St., Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-650-5000
    Fax: 858-636-2906

  2. Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center - Orange County

    11100 Warner Ave
    Ste 218
    Fountain Valley, CA 92708-7511
    Get directions

    858-550-5000

  3. Sharp Memorial Hospital Hepatobiliary Clinic

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92123-4222
    Get directions

    858-650-5029
    Fax: 858-303-9176

About Marquis E. Hart, MD

I am committed to helping patients survive end stage organ disease and resuming a healthy state. Easing the way for my patients and their family is my priority.

Age: 68
Gender: Male

Education

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Residency
Johns Hopkins University: Medical School
Rush University Medical Center: Fellowship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1356401442

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Marquis E. Hart, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.