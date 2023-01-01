Marquis Hart, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Hepatobiliary surgery
Transplant - kidney and pancreas (board certified)
Location and phone
- 8010 Frost St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123
About Marquis Hart, MD
I am committed to helping patients survive end stage organ disease and resuming a healthy state. Easing the way for my patients and their family is my priority.
Age:65
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Residency
Johns Hopkins University:Medical School
Rush University Medical Center:Fellowship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Bile duct cancer
- Bile duct injuries
- Bile duct strictures
- Biopsy
- Bloodless medicine
- Cancer surgery
- Gallbladder cancer
- Gallbladder disease
- Gallbladder surgery
- General cirrhosis surgery
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Kidney transplant
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lipoma surgery
- Liver biopsy
- Liver cancer
- Liver disease
- Liver tumors
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pancreas transplant
- Pancreatic surgery
- Portal hypertension shunts
- Transplantation surgery
- Tumor ablation
- Tumor resection
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Vascular Access
- Ventral hernia repair
NPI
1356401442
Insurance plans accepted
Marquis Hart, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Marquis Hart, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marquis Hart, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
