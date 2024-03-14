Interventional radiologists: From biopsies to curing cancer
Unlike some specialties, Sharp Memorial’s Dr. Aryafar says each interventional radiologist must be a ‘jack-of-all-trades.’
From organ transplants to mammography, Sharp offers the latest in medical technology. We know the importance of staying ahead of the curve, bringing cutting-edge procedures and devices to the hands of our specialists. Here we share technology news, the latest and greatest as told by the experts who use them.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.