Turkey burgers with roasted eggplant (recipe)

If you’re big on burgers but are trying to skip the beef, try turkey. Lean ground turkey meat has less fat than ground beef — and stands strong as a good source of protein.
While turkey burgers tend to be dry, this recipe has three moisture-keeping ingredients: onions, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Plus, the Mediterranean toppings are so tasty, you won’t miss the mayo and cheese.
Turkey Burgers With Roasted Eggplant
Add cucumber slices if you crave extra crunch.
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 medium eggplant, sliced
1 pound lean ground turkey
1/2 white onion, finely grated (about 2 tablespoons)
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons ketchup
3/4 teaspoon salt (plus more to taste)
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper (plus more to taste)
1 red onion, sliced
1 tomato, sliced
1 cup hummus (store-bought or make your own)
4 whole-wheat hamburger buns
Heat oven to 450° F. Grease baking sheet with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Place eggplant slices on baking sheet in a single layer, and brush slices with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and bake 20 to 25 minutes, until soft and golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool.
In a large bowl, mix together ground turkey, grated white onion, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Shape mixture into 4 patties, each about 1/2-inch thick.
In a large, nonstick frying pan over medium-high, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the patties and cook about 5 minutes on each side, or until they reach an internal temperature of at least 165° F.
Place each patty on a bun and top with eggplant, red onion, tomato and hummus. Serve and enjoy.
Adapted from recipes courtesy of The Food Network and The New York Times.
