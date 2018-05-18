Turkey burgers with roasted eggplant (recipe)

If you’re big on burgers but are trying to skip the beef, try turkey. Lean ground turkey meat has less fat than ground beef — and stands strong as a good source of protein.

While turkey burgers tend to be dry, this recipe has three moisture-keeping ingredients: onions, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Plus, the Mediterranean toppings are so tasty, you won’t miss the mayo and cheese.

Turkey Burgers With Roasted Eggplant

Add cucumber slices if you crave extra crunch.

