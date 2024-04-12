Tuscan pesto arugula caprese salad (recipe)

When it comes to healthy eating, this salad recipe checks three big boxes: It falls under the Mediterranean diet, it’s plant-based and the flavor combo is mouthwatering.

“This salad is a great example of plant-based eating made simple but delicious,” says Kate Harrington, a registered dietitian and the Sodexo patient services operations manager at Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus. “The crunch of the crouton, paired with hearty white bean, and the nutty and peppery flavor of the arugula make for a flavorful, fun and fresh dish.”

Don’t miss Harrington at this year’s Sharp Women’s Health Conference, where she is teaming up with Jose Santiago, executive chef at the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center, to do a live demonstration of healthy, plant-based recipes.