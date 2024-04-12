Tuscan pesto arugula caprese salad (recipe)

Does having dense breasts increase the risk of cancer?
When it comes to healthy eating, this salad recipe checks three big boxes: It falls under the Mediterranean diet, it’s plant-based and the flavor combo is mouthwatering.
“This salad is a great example of plant-based eating made simple but delicious,” says Kate Harrington, a registered dietitian and the Sodexo patient services operations manager at Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus. “The crunch of the crouton, paired with hearty white bean, and the nutty and peppery flavor of the arugula make for a flavorful, fun and fresh dish.”
Don’t miss Harrington at this year’s Sharp Women’s Health Conference, where she is teaming up with Jose Santiago, executive chef at the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center, to do a live demonstration of healthy, plant-based recipes.
3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon spicy brown mustard
2 1/2 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoon garlic, peeled and finely chopped
1 teaspoon fresh basil, finely chopped
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon white pepper
4 ounces telera roll (or croutons of choice)
12 cups (7 ounces) baby arugula
1 pound heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges
6 tablespoons (3 ounces) fresh mozzarella cheese, diced small
2 cups low sodium cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
4 teaspoons balsamic glaze
In a small bowl, combine white wine vinegar, lemon juice, olive oil, mustard, honey, garlic, basil, salt and pepper. Whisk until well blended. Cover and place in the refrigerator until ready to use. Stir well before using.
Slice telera roll in half and spray with vegetable oil spray. Toast or grill on medium-high heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown on both sides. Cut each half into 16 croutons (will make approximately 1 1/3 cups).
In a large bowl, combine arugula, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, cannellini beans, croutons and lemon basil vinaigrette. Toss until evenly coated. Divide salad between four large plates. Evenly drizzle each salad with 1 teaspoon of balsamic glaze. Enjoy immediately.
Recipe courtesy of Mindful by Sodexo.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Katharine Harrington is a registered dietitian and the patient services operations manager at Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus.
