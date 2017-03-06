Vegan chickpea curry (recipe)

By The Health News Team | March 6, 2017
Craving a slow-cooked meal, but don’t have all day to prepare one? Use a pressure cooker to make delicious, meat-free meals in a fraction of the time, such as this gluten-free, vegan curry, adapted from food.com.

Vegan Chickpea Curry
This savory, meat-free dish cooks up in under an hour.

Ingredients

  • 8 teaspoons olive oil

  • 4 teaspoons cumin seeds

  • 1 large onion, finely sliced

  • 4 teaspoons crushed garlic

  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander

  • 2 teaspoons garam masala

  • 2 teaspoons ground turmeric

  • 2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, rinsed well and drained

  • 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

  • 3 large potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

  • 1/2 cup water

  • Fresh parsley or cilantro, to garnish

Directions

1

Step 1

Heat the oil in the pressure cooker over high heat. Cook the cumin seeds for approximately 30 seconds or until they start to crackle. Add the sliced onion and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until it’s golden and soft. Reduce the heat; stir in the garlic and add all remaining ingredients, except the garnish.

2

Step 2

Close and lock the lid. Bring to high pressure over high heat. Reduce heat to stabilize the pressure and cook for 15 minutes*. Release pressure and garnish with a sprig of cilantro or parsley. Serve with steamed basmati rice or naan.

3

Step 3

*To prepare this dish without a pressure cooker, simmer on the stovetop for 30 minutes, or until all ingredients are softened.

